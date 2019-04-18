WHITECHAPEL Release "Forgiveness Is Weakness" Lyric Video

Whitechapel have released a lyric video for "Forgiveness Is Weakness", a track from their new album, The Valley, out now via Metal Blade Records. Watch below.

Mixed by David Castillo, mastered by Ted Jensen, and produced once again by Mark Lewis (Cannibal Corpse, The Black Dahlia Murder), The Valley is a reference to the part of Hardin Valley (west of Knoxville, Tennessee) where vocalist Phil Bozeman grew up. Set against this backdrop, he approaches his subject matter unflinchingly, building upon everything that came before, making it clear that he has survived that which he was forced to endure and is not afraid to confront it.

The new album can be ordered here.

The Valley tracklisting:

"When A Demon Defiles A Witch"

"Forgiveness Is Weakness"

"Brimstone"

"Hickory Creek"

"Black Bear"

"We Are One"

"The Other Side"

"Third Depth"

"Lovelace"

"Doom Woods"

"Forgiveness Is Weakness" lyric video:

"Hickory Creek" video:

"When A Demon Defiles A Witch" video:

Album stream:

Dying Fetus will co-headline the 2019 edition of the Chaos & Carnage USA tour with Whitechapel. The tour begins tonight, April 18th, in Sayreville, NJ and ends May 17th in Winston Salem, NC. Additional support to be provided by: Revocation, Fallujah, Spite, Uncured and Buried Above Ground.

All confirmed tour dates are available below. Tickets can be purchased at this location.

Chaos & Carnage US Tour Dates:

April

18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

19 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

20 - Reading, PA - Reverb

23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

24 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

25 - Chicago, IL - Conrod Music Hall

26 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot

27 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

28 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

30 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

May

2 - Berkley, CA - UC Theatre

3 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

4 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

5 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

7 - Springfield, MO - The Complex

8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

9 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

10 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

11 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

12 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

15 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

17 - Winston Salem, NC - Ramkat

Whitechapel European Summer Tour 2019:

June

15 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

16 - Donington, UK - Download Festival

17 - Cardiff, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach

18 - London, UK - Islington Academy

20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

22 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

24 - Geneva, Switzerland - Usine

25 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

26 - Stuttgart, Germany - Universum

28 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera On Air

29 - Munster, Germany - Vainstream Rockfest

30 - Ferropolis, Germany - With Full Force

July

2 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

3 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Club Mixtape 5

4 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

5 - Novi Sad, Serbia - Exit Festival

6 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Gala Hala

7 - Milan, Italy - Dissonance Festival