WHITECHAPEL Release New Live Footage Ahead Of UK Headline Tour; HQ Video

Last March, Whitechapel released their seventh full-length, The Valley, and kicked off a world tour in support of it. Today, the band has released a new live video, featuring tracks from The Valley - "Forgiveness Is Weakness", "Brimstone", and "When a Demon Defiles a Witch". Watch below:

Whitechapel return to the UK for nine headline shows in April and May, in continued support of The Valley.

Guitarist Alex Wade declares, "We are excited to announce our return to Europe in the spring of 2020 which includes a headlining run in the UK. Support for those shows will be announced soon. We look forward to the Impericon Festivals and supporting As I Lay Dying as well. Grab your tickets now and we’ll see you all in 2020!”

Dates:

April

24 - Oxford, UK - O2 Academy 2

25 - Leeds, UK - The Key Club

26 - Manchester, UK - Rebellion

28 - Colchester, UK - Arts Club

29 - Stoke, UK - The Sugarmill

30 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3

May

1 - Bristol, UK - Thekla

2 - Wolverhampton, UK - KK's Steel Mill

3 - London, UK - Scala

Whitechapel have additional headline shows in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as European dates with As I Lay Dying and appearances on Impericon Festivals.