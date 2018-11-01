WHITECHAPEL Reveals Details For New Album, The Valley; "Brimstone" Song Streaming

On March 29th, Whitechapel will release their 7th full-length, The Valley, via Metal Blade Records.

Produced once again by Mark Lewis (Cannibal Corpse, The Black Dahlia Murder) and featuring artwork by Branca Studio, The Valley is a reference to the part of Hardin Valley (west of Knoxville, Tennessee) where vocalist Phil Bozeman grew up. Set against this backdrop, he approaches his subject matter unflinchingly, building upon everything that came before, making it clear that he has survived that which he was forced to endure and is not afraid to confront it.

“Phil has been upfront in his lyrics in the past about hardships he endured in his life as a child, and I believe with this record we tried to paint a better picture of that,” says guitarist Alex Wade, who alongside his bandmates, stands 100% behind everything their vocalist has to say. “I feel our music is Phil’s release from his past, being able to get it out and speak about it, and hopefully anyone who hears it that may have gone through similar experiences can find some release in it as well.”

For a preview of The Valley, the first single, “Brimstone”, can be heard below. The new album can be pre-ordered here in the following formats:

- digipak-CD

- box set (digipak CD, shoulder bag, 10 art prints, poster)

- clear w/ black smoke vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 600 copies)

- transparent red w/ black smoke vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- opaque red inside black haze vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- opaque cream w/ black splatter vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- black inside transparent orange haze vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

-orange / red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- 180g clear vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- clear / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- white / orange / red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- orange / purple marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- blood splattered vinyl (Impericon exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

* exclusive bundles with shirts, plus digital options are also available

Anyone throwing The Valley on for the first time will immediately recognize it as the work of Whitechapel, yet as has been the case with each release, there is also evolution in play.

“Sound-wise, it’s all over the place,” Bozeman states plainly. “There’s aggression, and then you’re hit with ominous and emotional guitar riffs. It’s mean, but then transfers to soft and inviting. It’s a whirlwind of emotions throughout.”

The Valley tracklisting:

"When a Demon Defiles a Witch"

"Forgiveness Is Weakness"

"Brimstone"

"Hickory Creek"

"Black Bear"

"We Are One"

"The Other Side"

"Third Depth"

"Lovelace"

"Doom Woods"

"Brimstone":

Starting today, Whitechapel will be on the road for their Ten Years of Exile US tour, commemorating the 10th anniversary of This Is Exile. Featuring Chelsea Grin, Oceano, and Slaughter To Prevail as support, this trek will also see Whitechapel perform This Is Exile in its entirety, plus a selection of other songs - and will be the last run of shows before the band tours in support of The Valley. See below for all dates.

November

1 - Rex Theater - Pittsburgh, PA

2 - Westcott Theater - Syracuse, NY

3 - One Centre Square - Easton, PA

4 - Fete Ballroom - Providence, RI

5 - Webster Theater - Hartford, CT

7 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

8 - V Club - Huntington, WV

9 - Oddbodys - Dayton, OH

10 - The Firmament - Greenville, SC

12 - Georgia Theater - Athens, GA

13 - The Abbey - Orlando, FL

16 - Civic Music Hall - Toledo, OH

17 - The Rave II - Milwaukee, WI

18 - Piere's - Ft, Wayne, IN

20 - Delmar Hall - St. Louis, MO

21 - Royal Grove - Lincoln, NE

23 - Wave - Wichita, KS

24 - Sunshine Studios - Colorado Springs, CO

25 - Aggie Theater - Ft. Collins, CO

27 - The Depot - Salt Lake City, UT

28 - The Pin - Spokane, WA

29 - Showbox At The Market - Seattle, WA

30 - Diamondz Event Center - Jerome, ID

December

1 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR

2 - Domino Room - Bend, OR

4 - Senator Theater - Chico, CA

5 - The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA

6 - Bryder's - Bakersfield, CA

7 - Fonda Theater - Los Angeles, CA

8 - House Of Blues - San Diego, CA

9 - The Rock - Tucson, AZ

12 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

13 - Cain's Ballroom - Tulsa, OK

14 - Growler's - Memphis, TN

15 - Zydeco - Birmingham, AL

16 - The Mill & Mine - Knoxville, TN