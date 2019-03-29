WHITECHAPEL - The Valley Album Streaming In It's Entirety
March 29, 2019, an hour ago
Whitechapel have released their 7th full-length, The Valley, via Metal Blade Records. A full album stream can be found below.
Mixed by David Castillo, mastered by Ted Jensen, and produced once again by Mark Lewis (Cannibal Corpse, The Black Dahlia Murder), The Valley is a reference to the part of Hardin Valley (west of Knoxville, Tennessee) where vocalist Phil Bozeman grew up. Set against this backdrop, he approaches his subject matter unflinchingly, building upon everything that came before, making it clear that he has survived that which he was forced to endure and is not afraid to confront it.
The new album can be ordered here.
The Valley tracklisting:
"When A Demon Defiles A Witch"
"Forgiveness Is Weakness"
"Brimstone"
"Hickory Creek"
"Black Bear"
"We Are One"
"The Other Side"
"Third Depth"
"Lovelace"
"Doom Woods"
Album stream:
"Hickory Creek" video:
"When A Demon Defiles A Witch" video:
This spring, Dying Fetus will co-headline the 2019 edition of the Chaos & Carnage USA tour with Whitechapel. The tour begins April 18th in Sayreville, NJ and ends May 17th in Winston Salem, NC. Additional support to be provided by: Revocation, Fallujah, Spite, Uncured and Buried Above Ground.
All confirmed tour dates are available below. Tickets can be purchased at this location.
Chaos & Carnage US Tour Dates:
April
18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
19 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
20 - Reading, PA - Reverb
23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
24 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
25 - Chicago, IL - Conrod Music Hall
26 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot
27 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
28 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
30 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
May
2 - Berkley, CA - UC Theatre
3 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
4 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom
5 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
7 - Springfield, MO - The Complex
8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
9 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
10 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
11 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
12 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
15 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
17 - Winston Salem, NC - Ramkat
Whitechapel European Summer Tour 2019:
June
15 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
16 - Donington, UK - Download Festival
17 - Cardiff, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach
18 - London, UK - Islington Academy
20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop
22 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
24 - Geneva, Switzerland - Usine
25 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff
26 - Stuttgart, Germany - Universum
28 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera On Air
29 - Munster, Germany - Vainstream Rockfest
30 - Ferropolis, Germany - With Full Force
July
2 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert
3 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Club Mixtape 5
4 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club
5 - Novi Sad, Serbia - Exit Festival
6 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Gala Hala
7 - Milan, Italy - Dissonance Festival