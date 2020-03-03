WHITECHAPEL To Embark On Burn To Emerge US Tour With AS I LAY DYING, SHADOW OF INTENT

This May/June, Whitechapel will embark on the Burn To Emerge US Tour, supporting As I Lay Dying. Featuring Shadow Of Intent as openers, this is one trek not to be missed. See all dates below.

Whitechapel will be touring in support of their latest record, The Valley. Mixed by David Castillo, mastered by Ted Jensen, produced once again by Mark Lewis (Cannibal Corpse, The Black Dahlia Murder), and featuring artwork by Branca Studio, The Valley is a reference to the part of Hardin Valley (west of Knoxville, Tennessee) where vocalist Phil Bozeman grew up. Set against this backdrop, he approaches his subject matter unflinchingly, building upon everything that came before, making it clear that he has survived that which he was forced to endure and is not afraid to confront it.

"Phil has been upfront in his lyrics in the past about hardships he endured in his life as a child, and I believe with this record we tried to paint a better picture of that," says guitarist Alex Wade, who alongside his bandmates, stands 100% behind everything their vocalist has to say. "I feel our music is Phil's release from his past, being able to get it out and speak about it, and hopefully anyone who hears it that may have gone through similar experiences can find some release in it as well."

US dates:

May

20 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto

21 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater

23 - Odessa, TX - Dos Amigos

24 - Austin, TX - Emo's

26 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec

28 - Destin, FL - Rock Destin

29 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

30 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

June

1 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

2 - Richmond, VA - The National

3 - New York, NY - Gramercy

5 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

6 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

7 - Albany, NY - Upstate Concert Hall

9 - Columbus, OH - The Athenaeum Theatre

10 - Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe Live

11 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

12 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

13 - Kansas City, MO - The Truman

14 - Wichita, KS - Wave

15 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

16 - Fort Collins, CO - Washington's

17 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

19 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

20 - Riverside, CA - Riverside Municipal Auditorium