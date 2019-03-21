WHITECHAPEL Unveil Music Video For New Single "Hickory Creek"

On March 29th, Whitechapel will release their 7th full-length, The Valley, via Metal Blade Records. A video for the new single, "Hickory Creek", can be seen below:

Mixed by David Castillo, mastered by Ted Jensen, and produced once again by Mark Lewis (Cannibal Corpse, The Black Dahlia Murder), The Valley is a reference to the part of Hardin Valley (west of Knoxville, Tennessee) where vocalist Phil Bozeman grew up. Set against this backdrop, he approaches his subject matter unflinchingly, building upon everything that came before, making it clear that he has survived that which he was forced to endure and is not afraid to confront it.

The new album can be pre-ordered here in the following formats:

- digipak-CD

- box set (digipak CD, shoulder bag, 10 art prints, poster)

- clear w/ black smoke vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 600 copies)

- transparent red w/ black smoke vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- opaque red inside black haze vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- opaque cream w/ black splatter vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- black inside transparent orange haze vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

-orange / red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- 180g clear vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- clear / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- white / orange / red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- orange / purple marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- blood splattered vinyl (Impericon exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

* exclusive bundles with shirts, plus digital options are also available

Anyone throwing The Valley on for the first time will immediately recognize it as the work of Whitechapel, yet as has been the case with each release, there is also evolution in play.

“Sound-wise, it’s all over the place,” Bozeman states plainly. “There’s aggression, and then you’re hit with ominous and emotional guitar riffs. It’s mean, but then transfers to soft and inviting. It’s a whirlwind of emotions throughout.”

The Valley tracklisting:

"When A Demon Defiles A Witch"

"Forgiveness Is Weakness"

"Brimstone"

"Hickory Creek"

"Black Bear"

"We Are One"

"The Other Side"

"Third Depth"

"Lovelace"

"Doom Woods"

This spring, Dying Fetus will co-headline the 2019 edition of the Chaos & Carnage USA tour with Whitechapel. The tour begins April 18th in Sayreville, NJ and ends May 17th in Winston Salem, NC. Additional support to be provided by: Revocation, Fallujah, Spite, Uncured and Buried Above Ground.

All confirmed tour dates are available below. Tickets can be purchased at this location.

Chaos & Carnage US Tour Dates:

April

18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

19 - Worcester, MA - Palladium

20 - Reading, PA - Reverb

23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

24 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

25 - Chicago, IL - Conrod Music Hall

26 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot

27 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

28 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze

30 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

May

2 - Berkley, CA - UC Theatre

3 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

4 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom

5 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

7 - Springfield, MO - The Complex

8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

9 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

10 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

11 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

12 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

15 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

17 - Winston Salem, NC - Ramkat

Whitechapel European Summer Tour 2019:

June

15 - Paris, France - Petit Bain

16 - Donington, UK - Download Festival

17 - Cardiff, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach

18 - London, UK - Islington Academy

20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell

21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop

22 - Clisson, France - Hellfest

24 - Geneva, Switzerland - Usine

25 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

26 - Stuttgart, Germany - Universum

28 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera On Air

29 - Munster, Germany - Vainstream Rockfest

30 - Ferropolis, Germany - With Full Force

July

2 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

3 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Club Mixtape 5

4 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club

5 - Novi Sad, Serbia - Exit Festival

6 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Gala Hala

7 - Milan, Italy - Dissonance Festival