WHITECHAPEL Unveil Music Video For New Single "Hickory Creek"
March 21, 2019, an hour ago
On March 29th, Whitechapel will release their 7th full-length, The Valley, via Metal Blade Records. A video for the new single, "Hickory Creek", can be seen below:
Mixed by David Castillo, mastered by Ted Jensen, and produced once again by Mark Lewis (Cannibal Corpse, The Black Dahlia Murder), The Valley is a reference to the part of Hardin Valley (west of Knoxville, Tennessee) where vocalist Phil Bozeman grew up. Set against this backdrop, he approaches his subject matter unflinchingly, building upon everything that came before, making it clear that he has survived that which he was forced to endure and is not afraid to confront it.
The new album can be pre-ordered here in the following formats:
- digipak-CD
- box set (digipak CD, shoulder bag, 10 art prints, poster)
- clear w/ black smoke vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 600 copies)
- transparent red w/ black smoke vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 500 copies)
- opaque red inside black haze vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- opaque cream w/ black splatter vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- black inside transparent orange haze vinyl (US exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
-orange / red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)
- 180g clear vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)
- clear / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- white / orange / red marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- orange / purple marbled vinyl (EMP exclusive - limited to 100 copies)
- blood splattered vinyl (Impericon exclusive - limited to 100 copies)
* exclusive bundles with shirts, plus digital options are also available
Anyone throwing The Valley on for the first time will immediately recognize it as the work of Whitechapel, yet as has been the case with each release, there is also evolution in play.
“Sound-wise, it’s all over the place,” Bozeman states plainly. “There’s aggression, and then you’re hit with ominous and emotional guitar riffs. It’s mean, but then transfers to soft and inviting. It’s a whirlwind of emotions throughout.”
The Valley tracklisting:
"When A Demon Defiles A Witch"
"Forgiveness Is Weakness"
"Brimstone"
"Hickory Creek"
"Black Bear"
"We Are One"
"The Other Side"
"Third Depth"
"Lovelace"
"Doom Woods"
"When A Demon Defiles A Witch" video:
"Third Depth":
"Black Bear":
"Brimstone":
This spring, Dying Fetus will co-headline the 2019 edition of the Chaos & Carnage USA tour with Whitechapel. The tour begins April 18th in Sayreville, NJ and ends May 17th in Winston Salem, NC. Additional support to be provided by: Revocation, Fallujah, Spite, Uncured and Buried Above Ground.
All confirmed tour dates are available below. Tickets can be purchased at this location.
Chaos & Carnage US Tour Dates:
April
18 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom
19 - Worcester, MA - Palladium
20 - Reading, PA - Reverb
23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater
24 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre
25 - Chicago, IL - Conrod Music Hall
26 - Pontiac, MI - Crofoot
27 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave
28 - Minneapolis, MN - Cabooze
30 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater
May
2 - Berkley, CA - UC Theatre
3 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
4 - Phoenix, AZ - The Pressroom
5 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
7 - Springfield, MO - The Complex
8 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom
9 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
10 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live
11 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
12 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues
13 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre
15 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution
16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
17 - Winston Salem, NC - Ramkat
Whitechapel European Summer Tour 2019:
June
15 - Paris, France - Petit Bain
16 - Donington, UK - Download Festival
17 - Cardiff, UK - Clwb Ifor Bach
18 - London, UK - Islington Academy
20 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Copenhell
21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop
22 - Clisson, France - Hellfest
24 - Geneva, Switzerland - Usine
25 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff
26 - Stuttgart, Germany - Universum
28 - Ysselsteyn, Netherlands - Jera On Air
29 - Munster, Germany - Vainstream Rockfest
30 - Ferropolis, Germany - With Full Force
July
2 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert
3 - Sofia, Bulgaria - Club Mixtape 5
4 - Bucharest, Romania - Quantic Club
5 - Novi Sad, Serbia - Exit Festival
6 - Ljubljana, Slovenia - Gala Hala
7 - Milan, Italy - Dissonance Festival