WHITESNAKE - 30th Anniversary Picture Disc Edition Of 1987 Album Available For Record Store Day; Video Trailer
April 20, 2018, an hour ago
A limited picture disc LP of the 30th anniversary edition of Whitesnake's 1987 album will be available for Record Store Day, Saturday, April 21st.
This picture disc of the band's multi-platinum album features the recent 2017 remastered audio. The picture disc is housed in a die cut sleeve, exposing the famous Whitesnake emblem. Worldwide run of 6,500.Watch a trailer below: