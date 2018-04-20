WHITESNAKE - 30th Anniversary Picture Disc Edition Of 1987 Album Available For Record Store Day; Video Trailer

A limited picture disc LP of the 30th anniversary edition of Whitesnake's 1987 album will be available for Record Store Day, Saturday, April 21st.

This picture disc of the band's multi-platinum album features the recent 2017 remastered audio. The picture disc is housed in a die cut sleeve, exposing the famous Whitesnake emblem. Worldwide run of 6,500.Watch a trailer below:

