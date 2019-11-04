WHITESNAKE And FOREIGNER Announce UK 2020 Tour With Special Guests EUROPE

Whitesnake and Foreigner have announced that they will be hitting the road across the UK in 2020, alongside very special guests Europe. Tickets on sale Friday, November 8 from 9 AM at LiveNation.co.uk

The legendary artists will tour the UK starting Sunday, May 31, 2020 in London before hitting Cardiff, Birmingham, Glasgow, Newcastle and Manchester. Together both Whitesnake and Foreigner boast a catalogue that spans the decades with seminal and anthemic hits such as “Here I Go Again”, “Still Of The Night” and “Is This Love” [Whitesnake], “I Want To Know What Love Is” and “Cold As Ice” [Foreigner] to name a few. Very special guests Europe will bring their electrifying “The Final Countdown” and more to this six date UK arena tour.

One of the most anticipated tours of 2020, even this mega line-up cannot contain their excitement! “Thrilled beyond words we can finally come see you alll in the UK!!! It’s going to be one helluva night together!! With our friends Foreigner & Europe!!! Can’t wait!!! See you soon!!!,” says David Coverdale of Whitesnake.

Mick Jones from Foreigners said: “We can’t wait to kick off the summer in the UK with a massive tour alongside our friends Whitesnake and Europe. We’re looking forward to playing all our biggest hits for our fans, and rocking across the country."

Europe’s Joey Tempest said: “What an explosive start to the summer of 2020 for us! A UK Arena tour with our friends in Whitesnake and Foreigner! YEAH! An evening of some of the biggest anthems in classic Rock! We are truly honoured to be invited as special guests."

Whitesnake, Foreigner and Europe will take fans on a musical journey at this once in a lifetime performance. Combining arguably music’s most celebrated rock legends, this tour will see Whitesnake, Foreigner and Europe perform their formidable musical arsenal.

Information regarding limited availability VIP packages that are available for all of the UK arena shows can be found here. Tour dates below.

May

31 May - London, England - The O2 Arena

June

1 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena

3 - Birmingham, England - Arena Birmingham

4 - Glasgow, Scotland - SSE Hydro

6 - Newcastle, England - Utilita Arena

8 - Manchester, England - Manchester Arena