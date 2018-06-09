WHITESNAKE Bassist MICHAEL DEVIN Unveils New Side Project; Audio Samples Available

Whitesnake bassist Michael Devin has a new project of original material entitled, From The Earth. The debut release is a six-song EP comprised of hard rock roots music, which Michael describes as “heavy mellow rock music.” The album was recorded at Foo Fighter’s 606 Studios in Los Angeles and Water Music in New Jersey with Grammy award winning mixer/producer Warren Riker (The Fugees, Lauryn Hill, Santana, Sublime, Down).

Notable musicians Stephen Perkins (Janes Addiction), Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Ozzy), Roy Mayorga (Stone Sour) make an appearance on the album.





To order and check out audio samples visit this location.

A follow-up EP will be released late summer/early autumn of 2018. A special, limited edition color vinyl release will be available for the holidays and will combine both EPs into a full length LP with added bonus tracks. From The Earth live shows will be taking place in the late summer/early fall. Band lineup is to be determined.