WHITESNAKE Celebrates 35th Anniversary Of Slide It In Album With 6CD / DVD Ultimate Special Edition Boxset; Details Revealed

On March 22nd, Rhino Records will issue a 35th Anniversary Edition of Whitesnake's 1984 album, Slide It In. The release, including a 2019 remaster of the album, will be available in a 6CD/DVD Ultimate Special Edition, as a 2CD Deluxe Edition including US and UK mixes plus bonus tracks, a single CD (US Mix), and a 2LP vinyl edition.

The 6CD/DVD Ultimate Special Edition includes the US and UK mixes of the album, as well as unreleased live and studio recordings. The DVD includes promo videos, live footage, and an interview with David Coverdale. The bonus CDs include unreleased versions of all songs on the original album, monitor mixes, and brand new 35th anniversary remixes. One of the discs will include 30 bonus tracks of demos and early mixes, while another will include an entire 1984 Glasgow concert performance and live performance tracks from Jon Lord’s final show with the band. The Ultimate Edition will also include a 60-page hardbound book including photos, essays, notes, and credits.

The Ultimate Special Edition tracklisting:

Disc 1

US Mix (1985) 35th Anniversary Remaster

Disc 2

UK Mix (1984) 35th Anniversary Remaster

Bonus tracks:

"Need Your Love So Bad" - Single B-Side

"Gambler" - 7-inch Eddie Kramer Mix (1983)

"Guilty Of Love" - 7-inch Eddie Kramer Mix (1983)

Disc 3: 35th Anniversary Remixes (2019)

"Slide It In" (previously unreleased)

"Slow An’ Easy" (previously unreleased)

"Love Ain’t No Stranger" (previously unreleased)

"Give Me More Time" (previously unreleased)

"Guilty Of Love" (previously unreleased)

"All Or Nothing" (previously unreleased)

"Spit It Out" (previously unreleased)

"Standing In The Shadow" (previously unreleased)

"Hungry For Love" (previously unreleased)

"Gambler" (previously unreleased)

"Need Your Love So Bad" (previously unreleased)

Disc 4: Monitor Mixes & Intros (September 1983)

Intro to "Gambler" from David Coverdale

"Gambler" (previously unreleased)

"Standing in the Shadow" (previously unreleased)

Intro to "Slide It In" from David Coverdale

"Slide It In" (previously unreleased)

"Give Me More Time" (previously unreleased)

Intro to "Love Ain’t No Stranger" from David Coverdale

"Love Ain’t No Stranger" (previously unreleased)

"Hungry For Love" (previously unreleased)

Intro to "Guilty Of Love" from David Coverdale

"Guilty Of Love" (previously unreleased)

"Spit It Out" (previously unreleased)

Intro to "Slow An’ Easy" from David Coverdale

"Slow An’ Easy" (previously unreleased)

"All Or Nothing" (previously unreleased)

David Coverdale discusses the US vs UK versions

Jon Lord’s Last Whitesnake Show (Sweden, April 16, 1984)

"Gambler"

"Guilty Of Love"

"Love Ain’t No Stranger"

"Reading An’ Willing (Sweet Satisfaction)"

Disc 5: Live in Glasgow, Scotland (March 1, 1984)

"Gambler" (previously unreleased)

"Guilty Of Love" (previously unreleased)

"Reading An’ Willing (Sweet Satisfaction)" (previously unreleased)

"Love Ain’t No Stranger" (previously unreleased)

"Here I Go Again" (previously unreleased)

"Slow An’ Easy" (previously unreleased)

"Cryin’ In The Rain" (previously unreleased)

Keyboard Solo

"Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City" (previously unreleased)

"Fool For Your Loving" (previously unreleased)

"Need Your Love So Bad / Thank You Blues" (previously unreleased)

"Slide It In" (previously unreleased)

"Don’t Break My Heart Again" (previously unreleased)

Disc 6: Early Ruff Mixes, Original Demos and Obscurities

Early Ruff Mixes with Unfinished Lyrics

"All Or Nothing"

"Hungry For Love"

"Spit It Out"

"Give Me More Time"

"Slow An’ Easy"

"Love Ain’t No Stranger"

"Need Your Love So Bad" - Instrumental

"All Or Nothing" - acapella excerpts remix

"Slow An’ Easy" - organ and drum excerpts remix

Wheezy Interludes - various alcoholic studio antics, David and Mel “fighting a cold”

Original Demos

"Slow An’ Easy"

"Slide It In"

"Standing In The Shadow"

"All Or Nothing"

"Spit It Out"

"Guilty Of Love"

"Love Ain’t No Stranger"

Intro to "Need Your Love So Bad" from David Coverdale

"Need Your Love So Bad"

Unfinished Symphonies: Demo Ideas That Were Never Finished

"Body Heat"

"The Gypsy In You"

"Lounge Lizards"

"Great Riff In The Morning"

"The River Song"

"Can’t Make A Deal With The Devil"

"Prayer For The Dying"

"Spend The Night With Me"

"So Much To Live For"

"Riff Raff Blues"

"Thanks You Blues"

DVD: Music Videos & Live Clips

"Guilty Of Love" - Music Video

"Slow An’ Easy" - Music Video

"Love Ain't No Stranger" - Music Video

"Give Me More Time" - Top Of The Pops

"Standing In The Shadow" - New Promo Video

"Love Ain’t No Stranger" - Live… In The Still Of The Night

"Slide It In" - Live at Donington (1990)

Extra Features:

Jon Lord’s Last Whitesnake Show (1984)

"Gambler"

"Guilty Of Love"

"Love Ain’t No Stranger"

"Reading An’ Willing (Sweet Satisfaction)"