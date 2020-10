WHITESNAKE - DAVID COVERDALE Provides Health Update In New Video Interview

Legendary Whitesnake and former Deep Purple frontman, David Coverdale, provides a full health update, details about Whitesnake's upcoming November 6th release Love Songs, and looks back on his days with Deep Purple / Jon Lord in a new video interview with The Cassius Morris Show, which can be seen below.

A portion has been transcribed, in which Coverdale talks about his recent surgery for a bilateral inguinal hernia:

"They looked like two ostrich eggs sticking out my groin. In underwear, I looked really well fucking enhanced. Then of course my wife would be bitterly disappointed, an omnious sigh of relief. But if I didn't get rest during the day, I had to carry 'em like fucking eggs to the kitchen. My performance is an entirely physical, athletic show. So if part of the body is compromised, it's really evident. We had to cancel the tour before the pandemic closed all the borders. This was something that happened once I'd got home from the Asian tour, trying to lift up a suitcase was really foolish. But everyone was in lockdown, there was nobody really to help. But we've had the surgery now. It wasn't safe for me, a man of my age. It wasn't a life or death thing, even though it was career-threatening. And thankfully, we seem to be healing nicely."

Whitesnake brings together some of the most-passionate music of its multi-platinum career on Love Songs, a new collection that contains remixed and remastered versions of the group’s best love songs. It’s the second release in the band’s Red, White and Blues Trilogy, a series of compilations organized by musical themes that began this summer with The Rock Album (white) and will conclude next year with The Blues Album (blue).

The new collection includes a mix of hits and deep tracks that were originally released between 1987 and 2011 on five Whitesnake studio albums and David Coverdale’s third solo album, Into The Light. Available for pre-order now, Love Songs will be released on November 6 as a CD , as a double-LP set pressed on 180-gram red vinyl, and digitally. The album will also be available via Rhino.com .

Like The Rock Album, Coverdale says all the tracks on Love Songs have been revisited, remixed and remastered. “Some have been musically embellished where my co-producer Michael McIntyre, my new mixer Christopher Collier and I felt it appropriate or necessary to bring out the best in these songs,” he explains.

Coverdale continues, “As most of you know, pretty much all the songs I write are love songs in some way, shape or form. These are some of my favorites. Not all are ballads. Some are out and out rockers with powerful romantic themes… and of course… include heavy breathing in all of them!!”

A fresh, new remix of one of Whitesnake’s biggest hits, “Is This Love” (2020 Remix) from the band’s multi-platinum self-titled album, is available today (video below). Released in October 1987 as the follow-up to the #1 smash “Here I Go Again,” “Is This Love” would peak at #2 on the US singles chart, making it the second-biggest hit of the band’s career. The group’s next album, the platinum-certified Slip Of The Tongue (1989), is represented here by the hit singles “The Deeper The Love” and “Now You’re Gone.”

In addition to the album tracks “Don’t You Cry” and “Midnight Blue,” the set also introduces three previously unreleased outtakes from the Into The Light album sessions: “With All Of My Heart,” “Yours For The Asking,” and “Let’s Talk It Over.” The albums Restless Heart (1997), Good To Be Bad (2008), and Forevermore (2011) are also represented on the compilation with multiple tracks (“Too Many Tears,” “Summer Rain,” and “Easier Said Than Done”).

In the coming months, some of the band’s most adored MTV-era hit videos will be released on Whitesnake’s YouTube channel in brand new HD, including a fan-requested promotional video for the song “Easier Said Than Done” from the Forevermore album.

Love Songs tracklisting:

CD:

“Love Will Set You Free”

“The Deeper the Love”

“All I Want, All I Need”

“Too Many Tears”

“Can’t Go On”

“Is This Love”

“With All of My Heart” *

“Summer Rain”

“Your Precious Love”

“Now You’re Gone”

“Don’t You Cry”

“Midnight Blue”

“Easier Said Than Done”

“Yours For The Asking” *

“Let’s Talk It Over” *

LP:

Side One

“Love Will Set You Free”

“The Deeper the Love”

“All I Want, All I Need”

“Too Many Tears”

Side Two

“Can’t Go On”

“Is This Love”

“With All of My Heart” *

“Summer Rain”

Side Three

“Your Precious Love”

“Now You’re Gone”

“Don’t You Cry”

“Midnight Blue”

Side Four

“Easier Said Than Done”

“Yours For The Asking” *

“Let’s Talk It Over” *

* previously unreleased

"Is This Love" 2020 Remix video: