WHITESNAKE - Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Moscow Show Available

On July 17th, Whitesnake performed at Crocus City Hall in Moscow, Russia. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Bad Boys"

"Slide It In"

"Love Ain't No Stranger"

"Hey You (You Make Me Rock)"

"Slow An' Easy"

"Ain't No Love In The Heart Of The City"

"Trouble Is Your Middle Name"

- guitar duel -

"Shut Up & Kiss Me"

- drum solo -

"Is This Love"

"Give Me All Your Love"

"Here I Go Again"

"Still Of The Night"

"Burn" (Deep Purple)

Whitesnake released their Flesh & Blood album on May 10th via Frontiers Music Srl.

"Hey You (You Make Me Rock)":

"Trouble Is Your Middle Name":

"Shut Up & Kiss Me" video:

"Shut Up & Kiss Me" video behind-the-scenes:

EPK (Electronic Press Kit):