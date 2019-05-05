WHITESNAKE - Flesh and Blood: Meet The Band (Video)

Joining vocalist David Coverdale on the forthcoming Whitesnake album, Flesh & Blood, is the powerhouse band comprised of Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra on guitar, Michael Devin on bass, Tommy Aldridge on drums, and Michele Luppi on keyboards. For an inside look at the players that make up the band check out the clip below.

Whitesnake will release their Flesh & Blood album on May 10th via Frontiers Music Srl. The band have released a new track-by-track video, in which David Coverdale discusses the song "After All". Watch below:

Flesh & Blood follows the 2011 studio album Forevermore and 2015’s The Purple Album, a reimagining of Deep Purple classics from Whitesnake mastermind’s David Coverdale’s time in that band. The 13 original, visceral tracks on Flesh & Blood, the band’s 13th studio album, are, luckily for you dear reader, “all killer, no filler”, as the saying goes. But would you expect anything less from the ’Snakes?

David Coverdale, the mastermind behind Whitesnake & co-composer of "Shut Up & Kiss Me" with guitarist Reb Beach, commenting on the forthcoming release said that "after the intense darkness of our last video 'Burn', if anything, it’s ‘light’ snake, you know? We’ve got some really dark energy going on in the world right now, so we’re gonna write & record a fun, knees up, song about falling in love with a fabulous babe. You’re over-talking, over-compensating & she just looks at you, takes the reins & says, 'Shut Up and Kiss Me!' and that’s it!! My video director and creative partner Tyler Bourns and I discussed a great storyline for the video, which involves a surprise guest: my fabulous old white Jaguar. We ended up cleaning and detailing it, as it has been in storage since I moved to Lake Tahoe, then we dusted off my old turquoise silk jacket from the original ‘Here I Go Again’ video and I was thinking, "man, this is going to be fun!" It’s a respectful acknowledgment and positive nod to the past, just fun stuff.”

Flesh & Blood will be released in multiple formats.

* CD (Jewel Case)

* CD+DVD Deluxe Edition (Digipak) - Includes two studio bonus tracks on CD. DVD includes "Shut Up & Kiss Me" (classic jag version) (video), "Shut Up & Kiss Me" (club mix version) (video), Behind the Scenes of 'Flesh & Blood' video + 3 DVD Audio Tracks (remixes of album tracks)

* Super Luxury Boxset - Includes CD+DVD Deluxe Edition, 2xLP Standard Color LP, Poster, Numbered Lithograph, Box Set

* 2xLP - Black, 180g, Gatefold (Worldwide)

* 2xLP - Silver, 180g, Gatefold (Frontiers' U.S. Store Exclusive) - Limited to 300 Copies

* 2xLP - Gold, 180g, Gatefold (Frontiers' UK Store Exclusive) - Limited to 500 Copies

* 2xLP - Red, 180g, Gatefold (Frontiers' EU Store Exclusive) - Limited to 350 Copies

Pre-order "Flesh & Blood" here.

Signed CDs (Limited to 100), Limited Edition Silver Vinyl (Limited to 300 copies worldwide), & more available from Frontiers' US webstore here.

Signed CDs (Limited to 100), Limited Edition Gold Vinyl (Limited to 500 copies worldwide), & more available from Frontiers' UK webstore here.

Signed CDs (Limited to 100), Limited Edition Red Vinyl (Limited to 350 copies worldwide) & more available from Frontiers' EU webstore here.

Tracklist:

"Good To See You Again"

"Gonna Be Alright"

"Shut Up & Kiss Me"

"Hey You (You Make Me Rock)"

"Always & Forever"

"When I Think Of You (Color Me Blue)"

"Trouble Is Your Middle Name"

"Flesh & Blood"

"Well I Never"

"Heart Of Stone"

"Get Up"

"After All "

"Sands Of Time"

Bonus tracks on CD+DVD Deluxe Edition and Digital Version:

"Can’t Do Right For Doing Wrong" (Bonus Track - New Studio Song)

"If I Can’t Have You" (Bonus Track - New Studio Song)

"Gonna Be Alright" (X-Tendo Mix) - DVD Audio Track

"Sands Of Time" (Radio Mix) - DVD Audio Track

"Shut Up And Kiss Me" (Video Mix) - DVD Audio Track

Mixed by Christopher Collier

Produced by Beach, Hoekstra & McIntyre

Executive Producer: David Coverdale

"Hey You (You Make Me Rock)":

"Trouble Is Your Middle Name":

"Shut Up & Kiss Me" video:

"Shut Up & Kiss Me" video behind-the-scenes:

EPK (Electronic Press Kit):