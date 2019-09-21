WHITESNAKE Frontman DAVID COVERDALE Celebrates 68th Birthday With The SCORPIONS In São Paulo

September 21, 2019, 25 minutes ago

news whitesnake scorpions hard rock david coverdale

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale turns 68 this Sunday, October 22nd. On Thursday, October 19th he celebrated early with the Scorpions in São Paulo, Brazil, who were in town for this weekend's Rockfest. A photo and some video courtesy of Scorpions drummer Mikkey Dee can be viewed below

 



Whitesnake have released a video for the song "Trouble Is Your Middle Name", featured on their Flesh & Blood album, released back in May via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch below:



