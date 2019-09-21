WHITESNAKE Frontman DAVID COVERDALE Celebrates 68th Birthday With The SCORPIONS In São Paulo

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale turns 68 this Sunday, October 22nd. On Thursday, October 19th he celebrated early with the Scorpions in São Paulo, Brazil, who were in town for this weekend's Rockfest. A photo and some video courtesy of Scorpions drummer Mikkey Dee can be viewed below

It was wonderful last Night to celebrate the Birthday of our dear friend David Coverdale with the whole Whitesnake Gang ... so much fun ... so many Storys to Share .... Happy Birthday David and many more to come .... Scorpions pic.twitter.com/i43IwH34tn — Scorpions (@scorpions) 20. September 2019



Pre birthday party for Mr Coverdale. Great evening! pic.twitter.com/zATV8HV2Tv — Mikkey Dee (@themikkeydee) 20. September 2019



Whitesnake have released a video for the song "Trouble Is Your Middle Name", featured on their Flesh & Blood album, released back in May via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch below: