WHITESNAKE Frontman DAVID COVERDALE Drops Over $2 Million Off Price Of Lake Tahoe Retreat; Overview Video Streaming

Back in April 2019, Whitesnake singer David Coverdale listed his Lake Tahoe estate after decades of ownership for $9,850,000. The price of the home has been reduced, and is now listed for $7,650,000.

Found in Incline Village, a community on the north shore, the gated residence features high ceilings with exposed beams, wood and stone accents, three fireplaces, four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms. The master suite features a step-up spa tub, multiple walk-in closets and a private deck.

The rocker’s stamp on the three-story house is evidenced throughout, but particularly in the lower-level “rockers lounge.” The customized space, featuring a theater with custom seating and a 135-foot screen, a wet bar and a cocktail lounge, is punctuated by zebra-patterned fabrics, neon lighting and a treasure trove of rock memorabilia.

For more, visit Chase International Real Estate here. Watch an overview video below: