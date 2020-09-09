WHITESNAKE Frontman DAVID COVERDALE - "Finally! I Was Able To Have Hernia Surgery!!"

Whitesnake frontman, David Coverdale, took to social media to announce that he's finally undergone surgery for a bilateral inguinal hernia.

Says Coverdale: "Finally! I was able to have hernia surgery!! A 1,000 thanks to ALL the caring, loving & incredible professionals at Renown Health for taking such good care of me...❤️❤️❤️ & to YOU, my beauties... have a blessed day/night wherever you are, know you are loved. Stay Safe & Well!!!" ❤️❤️❤️



Whitesnake TV recently hosted a special screening of the Whitesnake - Live At Donington 1990 concert, filmed at the Monsters Of Rock festival at Castle Donington, UK. The screening was preceded by a live Q&A with David Coverdale, Steve Vai, Adrian Vandenberg, Rudy Sarzo And Tommy Aldridge, who reunited for the first time since they finished their Slip Of The Tongue World Tour.

Watch the pre-show and the full concert below: