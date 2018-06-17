WHITESNAKE Frontman DAVID COVERDALE's Postcards From The Road: Part 6 (Video)

Appearing as very special guests on Foreigner's Juke Box Heroes tour whilst celebrating their 40th Anniversary are the legendary Whitesnake, who carry a rightful and righteous reputation as one of the world’s leading rock ’n’ roll bands. The tour launches on June 14th, and David Coverdale has issued the latest in his Postcards From The Road video series. Watch below:

Founded in 1978 by former Deep Purple singer David Coverdale, Whitesnake have earned multi-platinum albums including Trouble, Lovehunter, Ready And Willing, and Come An' Get It, through to the explosive hard rock of the revamped ‘Snake sound with the multi-platinum Slide It In, and celebrating its 30th anniversary, 1987’s self-titled mega-million-selling smash-hit album, Whitesnake. From these albums came multiple top 10 hits worldwide, including 2 number 1 singles with “Here I Go Again” and “Is This Love” as well as the unforgettable hammer of “Still Of The Night” all leading to virtual 24-hour domination of MTV around the globe.

Bombast, bravado, talent and passion have helped establish Whitesnake as the perennial platinum favourite they have become and they’re back with a vengeance in 2018. The world-renowned group featuring David Coverdale (vocals), Reb Beach (guitar), Joel Hoekstra (guitar), Michael Devin (bass), Tommy Aldridge (drums) and Michele Luppi (Keys) are currently in the studio recording their as-yet-untitled 13th studio record.

Check out the tour at any of the following stops. Fans can also check out livenation.com for updates on tour dates and news.

Tour dates:

June

19 - Syracuse, NY - Lakeview Amphitheater

20 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

22 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach

23 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

26 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

27 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

29 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

30 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

July

3 - Raleigh, NC - Walnut Creek Amphitheater

4 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

6 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

7 - Alpharetta, GA - Verizon Amphitheatre

8 - Simpsonville, SC - Heritage Park Amphitheatre

10 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

11 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

13 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

15 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

17 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

18 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

20 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

21 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

24 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

25 - West Valley City, UT - Usana Amphitheater

27 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

28 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre

31 - Chula Vista, CA - Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

August

1 - Irvine, CA - Five Point Amphitheater

Mick Jones of Foreigner and David Coverdale recently sat down to talk punk, Elvis Costello, and dressing room debauchery over a proper British tea. Watch the video below: