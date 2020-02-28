WHITESNAKE Frontman DAVID COVERDALE Talks Rock N' Roll - "I Like The Sex Element In Rock; That's The 'Roll' Aspect ..." (Audio)

Guesting on Subculture Entertainment, Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale offered his thoughts on the lack of guitar heroes in new rock bands, and rock n' roll.

Coverdale: "A lot of the new rock bands don't really have guitar heroes, and, to me, it's fucking synonymous with rock. And also the sexy 'roll.' I'm not interested in just being a rock band; I wanna be a rock and roll band. I like the sex element in rock, which, that's the 'roll' aspect. The whole expression 'rock and roll' was coined in the blues and jazz days as a sex act: 'C'mon, baby, let's go and rock and roll.' Nothing to do with fucking guitars.”

Listen to "WHITESNAKE Interview" on Spreaker.

Whitesnake and Foreigner will be hitting the road across the UK, alongside very special guests Europe. Tour dates below.

Sammy Hagar & The Circle are joining forces with Whitesnake, for a 2020 summer tour featuring a setlist of some of the biggest hard-rocking hits of the past four decades. The 30-city US tour will also feature special guest Night Ranger on all dates, delivering fans an incredible summer evening of music at some of the most scenic outdoor amphitheaters across the US.

Produced by Live Nation, the outing will kick off July 9 in West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and make stops in Tampa, Cincinnati, Dallas, Phoenix and more, before wrapping September 20 in Chula Vista, CA at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.

