WHITESNAKE Guitarist JOEL HOEKSTRA Offers Lesson In Crafting Chord Progressions Using 10th Intervals; Video

In this new video from Guitar World, Whitesnake's Joel Hoekstra presents the acoustic guitar part he recorded for the solo section of the song “After All”, featured on the latest Whitesnake album, Flesh & Blood.

The rhythm parts of this song are performed on acoustic guitar utilizing fingerpicking, with the thumb striking the lower strings and the index and middle fingers picking the notes on the higher strings, which are played in a syncopated rhythm. Most of the chord shapes used here begin with two-notes that are played together and form a 10th interval, which is 3rd plus an octave.

Hoekstra previously offered an exclusive lesson of the solo from band's single, "Get Up", off Flesh & Blood. It features one of Joel's favorite soloing techniques, two-finger tapping.