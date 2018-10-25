WHITESNAKE Guitarist JOEL HOEKSTRA Offers Lesson In Understanding Suspended Seconds And Fourths; Video

In this new video from Guitar World, Whitesnake/Trans-Siberian Orchestra guitarist Joel Hoekstra teaches you how to incorporate suspended notes in your rhythm playing.

Whitesnake recently released a new promo video in support of their appearance at the upcoming second edition of the Tecate Mother Of All Rock Festival, taking place Saturday, November 3rd at Parque Fundidora in Monterrey, Mexico.

Also on the bill for the festival are Guns N' Roses, Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Garbage, Wolfmother, Steel Panther, and Eruca Sativa. For more information, head here.