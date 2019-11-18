WHITESNAKE Guitarist JOEL HOEKSTRA Shows How To Play "Hey You (You Make Me Rock)"; Video Lesson

Whitesnake's Joel Hoekstra stopped by Guitar World recently to give an exclusive lesson of the band's fist-pumping anthem, "Hey You (You Make Me Rock)" off of their new album, Flesh & Blood.

"David Coverdale's a huge Jimi Hendrix fan, so I gave him a little 'Foxey Lady' at the top," says Hoekstra.

Check out Whitesnake performing "Hey You (You Make Me Rock)" live at the 2019 Download Festival this past June.

Whitesnake have released the new video below, along with the short message: "A gift for you all... slideshow from the Flesh & Blood World Tour, which continues in 2020."

Whitesnake and Scorpions are coming for their first ever double headline tour of Australia and New Zealand in February. Dates below.

February

19 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia

22 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia

24 - Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia

27 - Spark Arena - Auckland, New Zealand

Whitesnake and Foreigner have announced that they will be hitting the road across the UK in 2020, alongside very special guests Europe. Tour dates below.

May

31 May - London, England - The O2 Arena

June

1 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena

3 - Birmingham, England - Arena Birmingham

4 - Glasgow, Scotland - SSE Hydro

6 - Newcastle, England - Utilita Arena

8 - Manchester, England - Manchester Arena