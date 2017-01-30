WHITESNAKE In Full Flight - Limited Edition Deluxe Photo Book With Foreword By NEIL MURRAY Coming In April

Due for release on April 7th, Whitesnake In Full Flight is a fully independent publication in collaboration with bassist Neil Murray. A combination of behind the scenes shots and dynamic gig photos from the early years of David Coverdale’s band, beautifully presented in a 128-page, full colour hardback book.

Limited to only 300, each book is individually numbered and sits neatly encased in foam within its own metal flight case - a beautiful addition to any Whitesnake collection.

Over 130 UK concert photos from1978-81 including the third ever gig in Wolverhampton on the first "back to the roots" tour and from Birmingham and Liverpool during the band's first full scale UK tour promoting the debut album Trouble, by which time Coverdale's former Deep Purple band mate Jon Lord had joined.

The Deep Purple connection continued when drummer Ian Paice joined in 1979 in time for the band's first appearance at the Reading Festival in 1979 which is also captured here. There are also shots from their appearance at the 1981 Monsters Of Rock Festival.

But Whitesnake In Full Flight also contains a superb range of photos from the personal collection of bassist Neil Murray who is collaborating on this publication. Armed with his trusty Pentax, Neil was always on hand to catch the band in many different situations and locations. His collection includes photos from several recording sessions - The Lovehunter album at Clearwell Castle, Come An' Get It at Startling Studios and the sessions for the Saints & Sinners album in the autumn of 1981. Neil's collection also includes many back stage, off stage and soundcheck shots from the first Japanese tour in 1980, UK and German tours from the same year as well as the US tour where they supported Jethro Tull.

Neil kept diaries during his years in the band and aside from contributing a foreword these diaries have helped Neil to add his memories and recollections to go alongside many of the photos.

If that wasn't enough, this unique publication also includes a set of 7 A4 photos printed on high quality 400gsm premium board and perfect for framing. One full band shot and one each of Coverdale, Lord, Paice Micky Moody, Bernie Marsden and a signed photo of Neil Murray.

