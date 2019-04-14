WHITESNAKE Kick Off Flesh & Blood World Tour In Newkirk, OK; Setlist Revealed, Fan-Filmed Video Posted

Whitesnake will release their Flesh & Blood album on May 10th via Frontiers Music Srl. They kicked off their first shows of the 2019 Flesh & Blood World Tour in Newkirk, OK on April 12th with a set featuring songs from the new studio record alongside their biggest hits and songs from one of the greatest back catalogues in rock ‘n’ roll history, spanning over 40 years. A complete list of dates can be found below.

Fan-filmed video from the Newkirk show can be viewed below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Bad Boys"

"Slide It In"

"Gonna Be Alright" (live debut)

"Love Ain't No Stranger"

"Hey You (You Make Me Rock)" (live debut)

"Slow an' Easy"

"Trouble Is Your Middle Name" (live debut)

- guitar duel -

"Shut Up & Kiss Me" (live debut)

"Get Up" (live debut)

"Is This Love"

"Give Me All Your Love"

"Here I Go Again"

Encore:

"Still of the Night"

Whitesnake's tour schedule is as follows.

April (with Black Moods)

15 - Dallas, TX - The Bomb Factory

17 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

19 - Biloxi, MS - IP Casino Resort*

20 - Atlanta, GA - State Bank Amphitheatre

22 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

23 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall

25 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Casino*

26 - Melbourne, FL - Maxwell C. King PAC

28 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

29 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

May (with Black Moods)

1 - Richmond, VA - Richmond, VA - The National

2 - Bensalem, PA - XCITE Center at Parx Casino*

4 - Columbia, MD - M3 Festival#

5 - Jim Thorpe, PA - Penns Peak

7 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

8 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount

10 - Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino

11 - Lincoln, RI - Twin River Casino*

14 - Greenville, PA - The Palace Theatre

17 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Casino*

18 - Niagara Falls, NY - Seneca Niagara Casino*

June

12 - Tilburg, Netherlands - 013

14 - Donnington, UK - Download Festival #

17 - Prague, Czech Republic - 02 Arena **

19 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum **

20 - Zurich, Switzerland - Rock the Ring Festival #

22 - Clisson, France - Hellfest #

23 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting #

25 - Budapest, Hungary - Barba Negra Track

27 - Zajecar, Serbia - Gitarijada Festival #

29 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria - Hills of Rock Festival #

July

1 - Bucharest, Romania - Arenele Romane

3 - Zagreb, Croatia - SRC Salata

5 - Sered, Slovakia - Sered Amphitheatre

7 - Cologne, Germany - Palladium

10 - Gavle, Sweden - Furuviksparken *

15 - Saint Petersburg, Russia - Bkz Oktyabrski Theatre

17 - Moscow, Russia - Crocus City Hall

* Whitesnake only

# festival appearance

** with Def Leppard

For more information visit whitesnake.com.