WHITESNAKE Legend BERNIE MARSDEN Looks Back On Performing With GINGER BAKER And ROBERT PLANT (Audio)

legendary Whitesnake guitarist Bernie Marsden talks about his Where's My Guitar? An Inside Story of British Rock & Roll autobiography, and working with artists including Ginger Baker, Peter Green, Robert Plant, Joe Bonamassa, Alaska, Free, as well as Whitesnake's rise to fame..

Marsden was a member of Whitesnake from 1978 to 1982, appearing on the Snakebite EP (1978), Trouble (1978), Lovehunter (1979), Ready An' Willing (1980), Come An' Get it (1981), and Saints & Sinners (1982).

The UK-based Mirror recently published a report on Marsden being recruited by singer Cliff Richard. Following is an excerpt from the story.

Cliff Richard once tried to take a break from his Summer Holiday image – with the help of a guitarist from hard-rock legends Whitesnake. Squeaky clean Sir Cliff was introduced to rocker Bernie Marsden by his own manager in a bid to harden up his sound.

Marsden “His team had thought it would be good to introduce a hard-rock feel. There was a certain amount of surprise from those around Cliff, a lot of eyes were watching me. I could feel an uneasy vibe – why the hell is this ex-White­snake guitarist at a Cliff Richard gig? I watched the show and made mental notes of just how many changes there needed to be. I could see that a lot would need to be done."

"It was a great thrill to play guitar on The Young Ones, standing next to Cliff Richard. It was plain to see Cliff liked it. When his management team came to see, their faces got increasingly dour – they could see his audience disappearing."

