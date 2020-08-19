WHITESNAKE - Live At Donington 1990 Concert Streaming In Full; Slip Of The Tongue Lineup Reunites For Pre-Show Q&A (Video)

Last night, Whitesnake TV hosted a special screening of the Whitesnake - Live At Donington 1990 concert, filmed at the Monsters Of Rock festival at Castle Donington, UK. The screening was preceded by a live Q&A with David Coverdale, Steve Vai, Adrian Vandenberg, Rudy Sarzo And Tommy Aldridge, who reunited for the first time since they finished their Slip Of The Tongue World Tour.

Watch the pre-show and the full concert below: