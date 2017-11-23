WHITESNAKE Members Wish You A Happy Thanksgiving; Video

Whitesnake have released this new video, in which David Coverdale, Joel Hoekstra, Reb Beach, Tommy Aldridge, Michael Devin and Michele Luppi offer their Thanksgiving greetings:

The 30th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition of Whitesnake’s 1987 album is available now. This new edition of the 8x Platinum 1987 album includes unreleased studio, live and video material.

