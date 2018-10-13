WHITESNAKE - New Promo Video Posted For Upcoming Tecate Mother Of All Rock Fest 2018

Whitesnake have released this new promo video in support of their appearance at the upcoming second edition of the Tecate Mother Of All Rock Festival, taking place Saturday, November 3rd at Parque Fundidora in Monterrey, Mexico. The clip can be found below.

Also on the bill for the festival are Guns N' Roses, Sammy Hagar & The Circle, Garbage, Wolfmother, Steel Panther, and Eruca Sativa. For more information, head here.