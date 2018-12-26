WHITESNAKE Post Offical Slideshow Video From The Purple Album Bonus Track "Comin' Home"

Whitesnake has posted an official slideshow video for "Comin' Home", a bonus track taken from The Purple Album, released in 2015. Check it out below.

The Purple Album tracklisting:

"Burn"

"You Fool No One"(interpolating Itchy Fingers)

"Love Child"

"Sail Away"

"The Gypsy"

"Lady Double Dealer"

"Mistreated"

"Holy Man"

"Might Just Take Your Life"

"You Keep On Moving"

"Soldier Of Fortune"

"Lay Down Stay Down"

"Stormbringer

Deluxe Edition Bonus Tracks:

"Lady Luck"

"Comin’ Home

EPK (Electronic Press Kit):

Whitesnake has announced their first shows of the 2019 Flesh & Blood World Tour, which will feature songs from the new studio record to be released on Frontiers in May 2019 entitled Flesh & Blood alongside their biggest hits and songs from one of the greatest back catalogues in rock ‘n’ roll history spanning over 40 years.

The first single and video from the new record entitled “Shut Up & Kiss Me” will be released worldwide in 2019 prior to the Flesh & Blood World Tour.

Bombast, bravado, talent and passion have helped establish Whitesnake as the perennial platinum favourite they have become and they’re back with a vengeance in 2019. The world-renowned group featuring David Coverdale (vocals), Reb Beach (guitar), Joel Hoekstra (guitar), Michael Devin (bass), Tommy Aldridge (drums) and Michele Luppi (keys) have just finished recording their 13th studio record.

"We are truly excited and looking forward to playing across the globe in 2019 on what will be a continued celebration of the 40th Anniversary of Whitesnake," says frontman David Coverdale.

"I am so honoured and grateful to have toured this incredible world we share, for over 40 years, celebrating and enjoying unforgettable moments with millions of people… All of whom have joined me on this amazing journey… I truly love the shared experience and simply love my job and always will… Over four decades of reptilian fun! Thank YOU!"

2019 Whitesnake Concert Dates:

April

12 - Newkirk, OK

13 - Durant, OK

15 - Dallas, TX

17 - San Antonio, TX

19 - Biloxi, MS

20 - Atlanta, GA

22 - Orlando, FL

23 - Clearwater, FL

25 - Hollywood, FL

26 - Melbourne, FL

28 - Charlotte, NC

29 - Huber Heights, OH

May

1 - Richmond, VA

2 - Bensalem, PA

5 - Jim Thorpe, PA

7 - Sayreville, NJ

8 - Huntington, NY

10 - Hampton Beach, NH

11 - Lincoln, RI

14 - Greensburg, PA

15 - Cleveland, OH

17 - Niagara Falls, NY

18 - Verona, NY

June

14 - Donington Park, UK

17 - Prague, Czech Republic

19 - Milan, Italy

20 - Zurich, Switzerland

23 - Dessel, Belgium

25 - Budapest, Hungary

29 - Plovdiv, Bulgaria

July

5 - Sered, Slovakia

More dates to follow. Limited VIP packages will be available as part of the Whitesnake pre-sale event, book your tickets and exclusive VIP package at Whitesnake.com.