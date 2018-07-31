WHITESNAKE – Postcards From The Road Episodes 9, 10 Streaming

Appearing as very special guests on Foreigner's Juke Box Heroes tour whilst celebrating their 40th Anniversary are the legendary Whitesnake, who carry a rightful and righteous reputation as one of the world’s leading rock ’n’ roll bands. David Coverdale has issued the latest in his Postcards From The Road video series. Watch below:

Founded in 1978 by former Deep Purple singer David Coverdale, Whitesnake have earned multi-platinum albums including Trouble, Lovehunter, Ready And Willing, and Come An' Get It, through to the explosive hard rock of the revamped ‘Snake sound with the multi-platinum Slide It In, and celebrating its 30th anniversary, 1987’s self-titled mega-million-selling smash-hit album, Whitesnake. From these albums came multiple top 10 hits worldwide, including 2 number 1 singles with “Here I Go Again” and “Is This Love” as well as the unforgettable hammer of “Still Of The Night” all leading to virtual 24-hour domination of MTV around the globe.

Bombast, bravado, talent and passion have helped establish Whitesnake as the perennial platinum favourite they have become and they’re back with a vengeance in 2018. The world-renowned group featuring David Coverdale (vocals), Reb Beach (guitar), Joel Hoekstra (guitar), Michael Devin (bass), Tommy Aldridge (drums) and Michele Luppi (Keys) are currently in the studio recording their as-yet-untitled 13th studio record.

As they were about to kick off the tour, Jason Bonham interviewed Whitesnake's David Coverdale and Foreigner's Mick Jones. Watch below: