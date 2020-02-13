WHITESNAKE Release "Always & Forever" Video Gift; Limited Edition 12" Picture Disc Available Friday

Tomorrow, Friday, February 14, Whitesnake will release a limited edition 12" picture disc single featuring "Always & Forever" b/w "After All", limited to 1,000 copies worldwide. Reserve yours here..

"In appreciation and gratitude for a fantastic year and all your amazing support," the band have released this video gift:

Whitesnake and Scorpions are coming for their first ever double headline tour of Australia and New Zealand in February. Dates below.

February

19 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia

22 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia

24 - Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia

27 - Spark Arena - Auckland, New Zealand

Whitesnake and Foreigner will be hitting the road across the UK, alongside very special guests Europe. Tour dates below.

May

31 - May - London, England - The O2 Arena

June

1 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena

3 - Birmingham, England - Arena Birmingham

4 - Glasgow, Scotland - SSE Hydro

6 - Newcastle, England - Utilita Arena

8 - Manchester, England - Manchester Arena

Sammy Hagar & The Circle are joining forces with Whitesnake, for a 2020 summer tour featuring a setlist of some of the biggest hard-rocking hits of the past four decades. The 30-city US tour will also feature special guest Night Ranger on all dates, delivering fans an incredible summer evening of music at some of the most scenic outdoor amphitheaters across the US.

Produced by Live Nation, the outing will kick off July 9 in West Palm Beach, FL at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and make stops in Tampa, Cincinnati, Dallas, Phoenix and more, before wrapping September 20 in Chula Vista, CA at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre.

Tour dates:

July

9 - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre - West Palm Beach, FL

11 - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds - Tampa, FL

14 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

15 - Coast Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek - Raleigh, NC

18 - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach - Virginia Beach, VA

19 - PNC Music Pavilion - Charlotte, NC

22 - BB&T Pavilion - Camden, NJ

23 - Jiffy Lube Live - Bristow, VA

25 - Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino Outdoor Venue - Salamanca, NY

26 - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre - Wantagh, NY

August

7 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Maryland Heights, MO

8 - Riverbend Music Center - Cincinnati, OH

11 - DTE Energy Music Theatre - Clarkston, MI

12 - Blossom Music Center - Cuyahoga Falls, OH

14 - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Tinley Park, IL

15 - Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center - Noblesville, IN

18 - Saratoga Performing Arts Center - Saratoga Springs, NY

19 - S&T Bank Music Park - Burgettstown, PA

21 - PNC Bank Arts Center - Holmdel, NJ

22 - Xfinity Center - Mansfield, MA

September

2 - Dos Equis Pavilion - Dallas, TX

3 - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion - The Woodlands, TX

6 - Ak-Chin Pavilion - Phoenix, AZ

8 - FivePoint Amphitheatre - Irvine, CA

10 - USANA Amphitheatre - West Valley City, UT

13 - Shoreline Amphitheatre - Mountain View, CA

15 - Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre - Ridgefield, WA

16 - White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA

18 - Toyota Amphitheatre - Wheatland, CA

20 - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre - Chula Vista, CA