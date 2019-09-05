WHITESNAKE Release Music Video For "Trouble Is Your Middle Name"

Whitesnake have released a video for the song "Trouble Is Your Middle Name", featured on their Flesh & Blood album, released back in May via Frontiers Music Srl. Watch below:

Whitesnake's Slip Of The Tongue album, originally released in November 1989, will be re-released as a 30th Anniversary Edition on October 4 in a 6CD / DVD collection via Rhino.

The package includes a newly remastered version of the album, plus unreleased studio recordings, audio and video of the band's performance at Monsters Of Rock 1990, and a new interview with Whitesnake founder / frontman David Coverdale. It comes in a 60-page hardbound book filled with rare memorabilia from the era. For a limited time, Rhino will offer the Super Deluxe edition paired with a lithograph signed by Coverdale.

Coverdale signs lithographs for the release in this video:

Tracklisting:

Disc One: Original 1989 Album (Remastered)

"Slip Of The Tongue"

"Kittens Got Claws"

"Cheap An' Nasty"

"Now You're Gone"

"The Deeper The Love"

"Judgment Day"

"Sailing Ships"

"Wings Of The Storm"

"Slow Poke Music"

"Fool For Your Loving"

Bonus Tracks: B-Sides and Alternate Mixes:

"Sweet Lady Luck" (Single B-Side)

"Now You're Gone" (Chris Lord-Alge Single Remix)

"Fool For Your Loving" (Vai Voltage Mix)

"Slip Of The Tongue" (Alternate Intro & Breakdown)

"Cheap An' Nasty" (Alternate Solo & End)

"Judgment Day" (Alternate & Extended Solos)

"Fool For Your Loving" (Alternate AOR mix with CHR intro)

Disc Two: The Wagging Tongue Edition (CD Debut)

Interviewer: Phil Eastman

Spoken Word: "Slip Of The Tongue" Interview

"Slip Of The Tongue"

Spoken Word: "Cheap An' Nasty" Interview

"Cheap An' Nasty"

Spoken Word: "Fool For Your Loving" Interview

"Fool For Your Loving"

Spoken Word: "Now You're Gone" Interview

"Now You're Gone"

Spoken Word: "Kittens Got Claws" Interview

"Kittens Got Claws"

Spoken Word: "Wings Of The Storm" Interview

"Wings Of The Storm"

Spoken Word: The Deeper The Love Interview

"The Deeper The Love"

Spoken Word: "Judgment Day" Interview

"Judgment Day"

Spoken Word: "Slow Poke Music" Interview

"Slow Poke Music"

Spoken Word: "Sailing Ships" Interview

"Sailing Ships"

Spoken Word: Closing Interview

Disc Three: Evolutions: Demos/Remixes/Re-records

"Slip Of The Tongue" *

"Cheap An' Nasty" *

"Now You're Gone" *

"Judgment Day" *

"Sailing Ships" *

"Kittens Got Claws" *

"The Deeper The Love" *

"Wings Of The Storm" *

"Slow Poke Music" *

"Fool For Your Loving" *

"Kill For The Cut" *

"Parking Ticket" *

"Sweet Lady Luck" (Instrumental) *

Disc Four: Monitor Mixes, April 1989

"Kittens Got Claws" *

"Cheap An' Nasty" *

"The Deeper The Love" *

"Judgment Day" *

"Slow Poke Music" *

"Now You're Gone" *

"Slip Of The Tongue" *

"Fool For Your Loving" *

"Wings Of The Storm" *

"Sailing Ships" *

"Sweet Lady Luck" *

"Parking Ticket" *

"Kill For The Cut (In Desperate Search Of A Melody)" *

"Burning Heart" *

"Ain't Gonna Cry No More" (Instrumental) *

"We Wish You Well" *

Disc Five: A Trip To Granny's House: Session Tapes, Wheezy Interludes & Jams

"Slow Poke Music" *

"Slip of The Tongue" *

"Judgment Day" *

"Now You're Gone" *

"Wings Of The Storm" *

"Sailing Ships" *

"Liquor And Poker" *

"Parking Ticket" *

"Kill For The Cut" *

"Ain't Gonna Cry No More" *

"We Wish You Well" *

"We Wish You Well" (Instrumental) *

"Wheezy & Sometimes Very Naughty Interludes (Be Warned!)" *

"Now You're Gone" (Revisited) *

"Death Disco" *

"Whitesnake Boogie" *

"Mike Clink's Shoes Blues" *

"Snake Shuffle" (Instrumental) *

"Doodles" *

"Dementia Polka" *

"Kill For The Cut Blues" *

"Cuban Heel Blues" *

"Adje's Blues" *

Disc Six: Live at Donington 1990

"Slip Of The Tongue"

"Slide It In"

"Judgment Day"

"Slow An' Easy"

"Kittens Got Claws"

"Is This Love"

"Cheap An' Nasty"

"Crying In The Rain"

"Fool For Your Loving"

"Here I Go Again"

"Bad Boys"

"Ain't No Love In The Heart Of The City"

"Still Of The Night"

Disc Seven: DVD-Video: Live at Donington 1990

"Slip Of The Tongue"

"Slide It In"

"Judgment Day"

"Slow An' Easy"

"Kittens Got Claws"

"Adagio For Strato"

"Flying Dutchman Boogie"

"Is This Love"

"Cheap An' Nasty"

"Crying In The Rain" (featuring Tommy Aldridge drum solo)

"Fool For Your Loving"

"For The Love Of God"

"The Audience Is Listening"

"Here I Go Again"

"Bad Boys"

"Ain't No Love In The Heart Of The City"

"Still Of The Night"

End Credits: We Wish You Well

Promo Videos:

"Fool For Your Loving" - Music Video

"Now You're Gone" - Music Video

"The Deeper The Love" - Music Video

Bonus Features:

"Sweet Lady Luck" - Purplesnake Video

Behind the Scenes: The Making of Slip Of The Tongue

A Look Back: Whitesnake Chronicles with DC & Adrian Vandenberg