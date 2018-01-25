WHITESNAKE Release Official Video Remix For "Is This Love"

Whitesnake have released this new official video remix for "Is This Love". The band's 1987 Deluxe is out now on CD, Vinyl, Download and a 4CD/DVD collection which includes unreleased live and studio recordings, videos and a new documentary about the making of 1987.

Whitesnake revisited the music that singer David Coverdale recorded with Deep Purple in the 70s when they released The Purple Album two years ago. The album, and the tour that followed, offered fans new modern interpretations of Purple classics like “Burn” and “Mistreated”. Highlights from the historic tour are featured in a new live collection, including double-disc versions that feature audio, video and a selection of bonus material.

The Purple Tour (Live) is available now as CD/DVD and CD/Blu-ray sets. Additional formats include a double-LP, single CD, and digital version. Orrder links can be found below.

CD/DVD and CD/Blu-ray tracklisting:

“Burn”

“Bad Boys”

“Love Ain’t No Stranger”

“The Gypsy”

“Give Me All Your Love”

“Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City”

“Mistreated”

“You Fool No One”

“Soldier Of Fortune”

“Is This Love”

“Fool For Your Loving”

“Here I Go Again”

“Still Of The Night”

DVD/Blu-ray Contents:

Concert Video in 5.1 and Stereo

“Burn” – Music Video

Band Interviews

Bonus 5.1 High Resolution Live Audio:

“You Keep On Moving”

“Lay Down Stay Down”

“Lotsanotes”

“Stormbringer”

“You Keep On Moving” - LP Bonus Track

