WHITESNAKE Release “Straight For The Heart” Track-By-Track Video; “JOHN SYKES Playing On The 1987 Album Is Truly Landmark Stuff,” Says DAVID COVERDALE

A 30th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition of Whitesnake’s 1987 album is available now. In the new video below, singer David Coverdale discusses the song “Straight For The Heart”:

The 30th anniversary edition of the 8x Platinum 1987 album includes unreleased studio, live and video material.

Super Deluxe Edition tracklisting:

Disc One: Original Album 2017 Remaster

“Still Of The Night”

“Give Me All Your Love”

“Bad Boys”

“Is This Love”

“Here I Go Again 87”

“Straight For The Heart”

“Looking For Love”

“Children Of The Night”

“You’re Gonna Break My Heart Again”

“Crying In The Rain”

“Don’t Turn Away”

Disc Two: Snakeskin Boots (Live On Tour 1987-88)

“Bad Boys/Children Of The Night”

“Slide It In”

“Slow An’ Easy”

“Here I Go Again”

“Guilty Of Love”

“Is This Love”

“Love Ain’t No Stranger”

Guitar Solo - Adrian and Vivian

“Crying In The Rain”

“Still Of The Night”

“Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City”

“Give Me All Your Love”

Disc Three: 87 Evolutions (Demos and Rehearsals)

“Still Of The Night”

“Give Me All Your Love”

“Bad Boys”

“Is This Love”

“Straight For the Heart”

“Looking For Love”

“Children Of The Night”

“You’re Gonna Break My Heart Again”

“Crying In The Rain”

“Don’t Turn Away”

“Crying In The Rain” (Lil’ Mountain Alternate Take Ruff Mix)

Disc Four: 87 Versions (2017 Remixes)

“Still Of The Night” - Remix

“Is This Love” - Remix

“Give Me All Your Love” - Remix

“Here I Go Again 87” - Remix

“Standing In The Shadows” - 1987 Versions, Japanese Mini-Album

“Looking For Love” - 1987 Versions, Japanese Mini-Album

“You’re Gonna Break My Heart Again” - 1987 Versions, Japanese Mini-Album

“Need Your Love So Bad” - 1987 Versions, Japanese Mini-Album

“Here I Go Again” - Radio Mix

“Give Me All Your Love” - Single Version

DVD

“Still Of The Night” - Music Video, Restored and Remixed in 5.1

“Here I Go Again 87” - Music Video, Restored and Remixed in 5.1

“Is This Love” - Music Video, Restored and Remixed in 5.1

“Give Me All Your Love” - Music Video, Restored and Remixed in 5.1

Documentary about the making of 1987 Album

“Here I Go Again” - Purplesnake Video Jam

“Crying In The Rain” - 1987 Tour Video Bootleg

Band Intros - 1987 Tour Video Bootleg

“Still Of The Night” - 1987 Tour Video Bootleg

