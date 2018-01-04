WHITESNAKE Release Video Trailer #7 For The Purple Tour (Live) Multi-Format Release

Whitesnake revisited the music that singer David Coverdale recorded with Deep Purple in the 70s when they released The Purple Album two years ago. The album, and the tour that followed, offered fans new modern interpretations of Purple classics like “Burn” and “Mistreated”. Highlights from the historic tour will be featured in a new live collection, including double-disc versions that feature audio, video and a selection of bonus material.

The Purple Tour (Live) will be available on January 19th as CD/DVD and CD/Blu-ray sets. Additional formats include a double-LP, single CD, and digital version. Seven video trailers and pre-order links can be found below.

On The Purple Tour (Live), Whitesnake puts their distinctive spin on several songs from Coverdale’s studio albums with Deep Purple - Burn (1974), Stormbringer (1974), and Come Taste The Band (1975). Highlights include: “You Fool No One,” “The Gypsy” and “Soldier Of Fortune.” The double-disc collection also includes video footage of the concert mixed to 5.1 Surround Sound, plus a new music video for “Burn,” band interviews, and a number of bonus performances not available on the CD or vinyl versions.

The Whitesnake lineup that appears on The Purple Tour (Live) includes: singer David Coverdale, guitarists Reb Beach and Joel Hoekstra, bassist Michael Devin, drummer Tommy Aldridge and keyboardist Michele Luppi.

Coverdale says there was never any intention to compete against the original recordings. “We just wanted to play the damn songs. Each member of the band. brought their incredible individual talents and a real band identity to this music. We’ve all done the best we can with this project with respect to the music, and the legacy of Deep Purple Mk3 and Mk4.”

In addition to songs originally recorded by Deep Purple, The Purple Tour (Live) also features performances of killer Whitesnake tracks like “Fool For Your Loving” from Slip Of The Tongue (1990), “Love Ain’t No Stranger” from Slide It In (1984), plus “Still Of The Night,” “Bad Boys,” “Is This Love” and the #1 smash “Here I Go Again” from Whitesnake (1987).

CD/DVD and CD/Blu-ray tracklisting:

“Burn”

“Bad Boys”

“Love Ain’t No Stranger”

“The Gypsy”

“Give Me All Your Love”

“Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City”

“Mistreated”

“You Fool No One”

“Soldier Of Fortune”

“Is This Love”

“Fool For Your Loving”

“Here I Go Again”

“Still Of The Night”

DVD/Blu-ray Contents:

Concert Video in 5.1 and Stereo

“Burn” – Music Video

Band Interviews

Bonus 5.1 High Resolution Live Audio:

“You Keep On Moving”

“Lay Down Stay Down”

“Lotsanotes”

“Stormbringer”

CD tracklisting:

“Burn”

“Bad Boys”

“Love Ain’t No Stranger”

“The Gypsy”

“Give Me All Your Love”

“Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City”

“Mistreated”

“You Fool No One”

“Soldier Of Fortune”

“Is This Love”

“Fool For Your Loving”

“Here I Go Again”

“Still Of The Night”

LP tracklisting:

Side One

“Burn”

“Bad Boys”

“Love Ain’t No Stranger”

“The Gypsy”

Side Two

“Give Me All Your Love”

“Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City”

“Mistreated”

Side Three

“You Fool No One”

“Soldier Of Fortune”

“Is This Love”

“Fool For Your Loving”

Side Four

“Here I Go Again”

“Still Of The Night”

“You Keep On Moving” - LP Bonus Track

"Burn":

"Fool For Your Loving":

Trailer #1:

Trailer #2:

Trailer #3:

Trailer #4:

Trailer #5:

Trailer #6:

Trailer #7: