WHITESNAKE Release Video Trailer For "Live At Donington 1990" Watch Party

Whitesnake are celebrating the 30th Anniversary of their legendary set at Monsters Of Rock with a new streaming concert, Live At Donington, that will feature the band’s classic live performance on the official Whitesnake YouTube channel. Watch a trailer below.

The screening will be preceded by a live, on-camera pre-show and Q&A with David Coverdale, Steve Vai, Adrian Vandenberg, Rudy Sarzo and Tommy Aldridge, who will reunite for the first time since they finished their Slip Of The Tongue World Tour, in celebration of this memorable event.

The Q&A stream will go live on Tuesday, August 18, at 11:30 AM, PST at youtube.com/whitesnaketv and the band's Facebook page. The concert broadcast will take place at 12:30 PM, PST, the exact same time as the band took the stage 30 years ago in the UK.