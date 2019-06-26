WHITESNAKE's 2019 Download Festival Performance To Air On Sky Arts In July; Video Trailer
June 26, 2019, 35 minutes ago
The 2019 Download Festival took place June 14 - 16 at Donington Park Circuit in England. Whitesnake's performance at the festival is set to air on the Sky Arts network on July 6 and 7 from 9 PM. Check out a short trailer below:
Whitesnake released their Flesh & Blood album on May 10 via Frontiers Music Srl.
Tracklisting CD / 2xLP:
"Good To See You Again"
"Gonna Be Alright"
"Shut Up & Kiss Me"
"Hey You (You Make Me Rock)"
"Always & Forever"
"When I Think Of You (Color Me Blue)"
"Trouble Is Your Middle Name"
"Flesh & Blood"
"Well I Never"
"Heart Of Stone"
"Get Up"
"After All "
"Sands Of Time"
"Hey You (You Make Me Rock)":
"Trouble Is Your Middle Name":
"Shut Up & Kiss Me" video:
"Shut Up & Kiss Me" video behind-the-scenes:
EPK (Electronic Press Kit):