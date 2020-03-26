WHITESNAKE's DAVID COVERDALE Sings "Coronavirus Blues" In New Video

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale has uploaded a video of him singing a new tune called "Coronavirus Blues" to the band's official Facebook page.

The track was obviously inspired by the current global coronavirus pandemic and features the oh so catchy lyrics: "Fuck off, fuck off — we don't want you anymore. Fuck off, fuck off — don't come knocking at my door. Fuck off, fuck off — and don't ever show your fucking face no more."

Earlier this week (March 23), Coverdale took to social media with the following tour cancellation news:

"Once again it breaks my heart to be the bearer of even more sad news affecting Whitesnake's touring schedule for this increasingly challenging year, 2020."

"All tours, Europe, UK & US, are being cancelled owing to health issues, related specifically to a bilateral inguinal hernia requiring me to have surgery."

"At this time, I can only offer You & my amazing musicians in Whitesnake & our crew my love & my sincere apologies & also my regrets to my friends in Foreigner, Europe & Sammy Hagar for this unforeseen personal health issue, which I will have addressed at the first possible opportunity."

"Until then, I send my love to you & yours & hopefully we will meet again along the road."