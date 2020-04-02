WHITESNAKE's DAVID COVERDALE Sings "Vacuum & Dust" In New Video

Whitesnake frontman David Coverdale has uploaded a video of him singing a new tune called "Vacuum & Dust" to the band's official Facebook page.

The track was obviously inspired by the current COVID-19 quarantine and features the oh so catchy lyrics: "Vacuum and dust, and making the bed, I swear to God I go out of my head. Cleaning the toilets and mopping the floor, I swear to God these aren't an artist's hands - I can't take any more."

This comes on the heels of last week's "Coronavirus Blues" which can be enjoyed below.

Coverdale previously took to social media with the following tour cancellation news:

"Once again it breaks my heart to be the bearer of even more sad news affecting Whitesnake's touring schedule for this increasingly challenging year, 2020."

"All tours, Europe, UK & US, are being cancelled owing to health issues, related specifically to a bilateral inguinal hernia requiring me to have surgery."

"At this time, I can only offer You & my amazing musicians in Whitesnake & our crew my love & my sincere apologies & also my regrets to my friends in Foreigner, Europe & Sammy Hagar for this unforeseen personal health issue, which I will have addressed at the first possible opportunity."

"Until then, I send my love to you & yours & hopefully we will meet again along the road."