WHITESNAKE's Flesh & Blood Album Delayed Until 2019

"It is with great disappointment that, following technical issues whilst mixing the new Flesh & Blood album, Whitesnake and Frontiers have mutually agreed to delay the album’s release until early 2019," says the label. "The release of the new studio record will coincide with Whitesnake’s Flesh & Blood world tour."

"Whitesnake would like to express their sincere regrets to their fans all over the world for any and all disappointment and promise that the album and tour will be worth waiting for."

Whitesnake, the legendary rock ’n’ roll band founded and formed by Deep Purple singer David Coverdale, recently announced their first shows of the 2018 Flesh & Blood world tour, which will feature songs from the new studio record Flesh & Blood, alongside their biggest hits and songs from one of the greatest back catalogues in rock ‘n’ roll history spanning 40 years.

Founded in 1978 by former Deep Purple singer David Coverdale, the band have earned multi-platinum albums including Trouble, Lovehunter, Ready And Willing and Come An' Get It through to the explosive hard rock of the revamped ‘Snake sound with the multi-platinum Slide It In and having just celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2017, 1987’s self-titled mega-million-selling smash-hit album, Whitesnake. From these albums came multiple top 10 hits worldwide, including two #1 singles with “Here I Go Again” and “Is This Love” as well as the unforgettable hammer of “Still Of The Night” all leading to virtual 24-hour domination of MTV around the globe.

In 2017 Whitesnake released the 30th Anniversary Deluxe Package Of their most successful album Whitesnake to colossal success. Their current The Purple Tour CD & DVD recorded whilst on the tour in the UK in 2015 is the most recent release on (Warner/Rhino) celebrating the Deep Purple songs from Mark 3 & 4 that Coverdale was directly involved in creating as well as featuring Whitesnake’s most popular songs.

Bombast, bravado, talent and passion have helped establish Whitesnake as the perennial platinum favourite they have become and they’re back with a vengeance in 2018. The world-renowned group featuring David Coverdale (vocals), Reb Beach (guitar), Joel Hoekstra (guitar), Michael Devin (bass), Tommy Aldridge (drums) and Michele Luppi (Keys) have just finished recording their 13th studio record.

David Coverdale: “We are truly excited & looking forward to playing CannaFest in Grand Forks, BC August 11, 2018 on what will be a celebration of the 40th anniversary of Whitesnake. I am honored to have toured this incredible world we share for over 40 years, celebrating & enjoying unforgettable moments with millions of people… All of whom have shared this amazing journey with me. I truly love the shared experience & simply love my job & always will… Over 4 Decades Of FUN… Thank YOU!!"

Stay tuned for updates.