WHITESNAKE To Release Limited Edition "Always & Forever" 12" Picture Disc In February

On February 14, Whitesnake will release a limited edition 12" picture disc single featuring "Always & Forever" b/w "After All", limited to 1,000 copies worldwide. Reserve yours here..

Whitesnake recently released the video below, along with the short message: "A gift for you all... slideshow from the Flesh & Blood World Tour, which continues in 2020."

Whitesnake and Scorpions are coming for their first ever double headline tour of Australia and New Zealand in February. Dates below.

February

19 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia

22 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia

24 - Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia

27 - Spark Arena - Auckland, New Zealand

Whitesnake and Foreigner have announced that they will be hitting the road across the UK in 2020, alongside very special guests Europe. Tour dates below.

May

31 - May - London, England - The O2 Arena

June

1 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena

3 - Birmingham, England - Arena Birmingham

4 - Glasgow, Scotland - SSE Hydro

6 - Newcastle, England - Utilita Arena

8 - Manchester, England - Manchester Arena