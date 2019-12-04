WHITESNAKE To Release Limited Edition "Always & Forever" 12" Picture Disc In February
On February 14, Whitesnake will release a limited edition 12" picture disc single featuring "Always & Forever" b/w "After All", limited to 1,000 copies worldwide. Reserve yours here..
Whitesnake recently released the video below, along with the short message: "A gift for you all... slideshow from the Flesh & Blood World Tour, which continues in 2020."
Whitesnake and Scorpions are coming for their first ever double headline tour of Australia and New Zealand in February. Dates below.
February
19 - Rod Laver Arena - Melbourne, Australia
22 - Qudos Bank Arena - Sydney, Australia
24 - Entertainment Centre - Brisbane, Australia
27 - Spark Arena - Auckland, New Zealand
Whitesnake and Foreigner have announced that they will be hitting the road across the UK in 2020, alongside very special guests Europe. Tour dates below.
May
31 - May - London, England - The O2 Arena
June
1 - Cardiff, Wales - Motorpoint Arena
3 - Birmingham, England - Arena Birmingham
4 - Glasgow, Scotland - SSE Hydro
6 - Newcastle, England - Utilita Arena
8 - Manchester, England - Manchester Arena