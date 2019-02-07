WHITESNAKE To Release "Shut Up & Kiss Me" Music Video On Valentine's Day; Teaser Streaming

Whitesnake will release a music video for their new song, "Shut Up & Kiss Me", on Valentine's Day, February 14th. A teaser can be seen below.

"Shut Up & Kiss Me" is the first single from Whitesnake's upcoming Flesh & Blood album, expected in May via Frontiers Music Srl.

Whitesnake previously announced the first shows of the 2019 Flesh & Blood World Tour, which will feature songs from the new studio record alongside their biggest hits and songs from one of the greatest back catalogues in rock ‘n’ roll history spanning over 40 years.

Bombast, bravado, talent and passion have helped establish Whitesnake as the perennial platinum favourite they have become and they’re back with a vengeance in 2019. The world-renowned group featuring David Coverdale (vocals), Reb Beach (guitar), Joel Hoekstra (guitar), Michael Devin (bass), Tommy Aldridge (drums) and Michele Luppi (keys) have just finished recording their 13th studio record.

"We are truly excited and looking forward to playing across the globe in 2019 on what will be a continued celebration of the 40th Anniversary of Whitesnake," says frontman David Coverdale.

"I am so honoured and grateful to have toured this incredible world we share, for over 40 years, celebrating and enjoying unforgettable moments with millions of people… All of whom have joined me on this amazing journey… I truly love the shared experience and simply love my job and always will… Over four decades of reptilian fun! Thank YOU!"

Find Whitesnake's live itinerary here.