WHITESNAKE To Release Unzipped 5CD/DVD Set In October; Highlights Rare And Unreleased Acoustic Performances Recorded Over The Past 20 Years; Includes North American Debut Of Concert Video Starkers In Tokyo

It was the hard rocking sound of hits like “Still Of The Night” and “Give Me All Your Love Tonight” that brought Whitesnake worldwide, multi-platinum success. Even so, the band’s founder and lead singer, David Coverdale has never been a stranger to the occasional ballad, going back to his early days with Deep Purple on “Soldier Of Fortune” and, most famously, with Whitesnake on the 1987 #1 smash hit, “Here I Go Again”.

With the current summer tour with Foreigner behind them, the band will revisit some of its best acoustic performances with Unzipped: Super Deluxe Edition. This 5 CD/DVD collection brings together unplugged and acoustic-based performances recorded over the past 20+years, including rare and unreleased studio and live recordings, acoustic demos, concert videos, interviews and more. The extensive set will be available on October 19th. On the same day, Rhino will also release Unzipped in three other formats: single-CD, double-CD, and double-LP. All of the music will be available digitally and via streaming services.

The first disc from Unzipped: Super Deluxe Edition mixes rare and unreleased versions of songs like “Summer Rain” and “Forevermore” from the band’s recent studio albums - Good To Be Bad (2008) and Forevermore (2011). Also included are songs like “Love Is Blind” from Coverdale’s solo album, Into The Light (2000); and a previously unreleased song, “All The Time In The World.” All 11 tracks are available on the single-CD, double-CD and double-LP versions of Unzipped.

In 1997, Coverdale and guitarist Adrian Vandenberg played an unplugged concert in Tokyo that was recorded and initially released exclusively in Japan as Starkers In Tokyo. That recording has been remixedand will make its North American-debut on the second disc of Unzipped: Super Deluxe Edition. The acoustic performance touches on the different stages of Coverdale’s career, from his time in Deep Purple (“Soldier of Fortune”), to his solo albums (“Too Many Tears”), and, most famously, with Whitesnake on unplugged versions of hits like “Is This Love” and “Here I Go Again.” These 12 tracks, along with all the music on the single-CD version of Unzipped, will also be available on double-CD, and double-LP.

“Some of my favourite love songs are on disc one of this collection… and I LOVE, love songs,” says Coverdale.“Though reluctant at first to go “Unzipped” in public, the shows I did with Adrian Vandenberg in 1997, and then Doug Aldrich in 2006, were incredibly memorable. Primarily because it gave me an opportunity to be ‘at one’ with the crowd… some songs ask for a softer touch… and those are the songs we have here in this collection.”

Unzipped: Super Deluxe Edition has even more of unreleased, unplugged recordings, including more performances from Coverdale’s 1997 tour with Vandenberg, plus several later shows featuring Coverdale and guitarist Doug Aldrich. Plus, more than two dozen of Coverdale’s unreleased, acoustic demos are also included in the collection.

A DVD completes Unzipped: Super Deluxe Edition with live, unplugged performances filmed around the world between 1997 and 2015, including a complete acoustic show recorded at the Cutting Room in New York in 2008. A highlight for U.S. fans will be the North American debut of the 1997 concert video, Starkers In Tokyo, which has been remixed in 5.1 and Stereo exclusively for this new collection. Additional bonus features include an interview with Coverdale and Vandenberg, bootleg videos, the “Love Is Blind” music video and a slideshow.

Coverdale continues, “These songs are some of the most personal I’ve been involved with through my almost five decades as a professional musician, singer and composer…This is me at my most unguarded… innocent… writing, as I still do, for the fun… the expression… the poetry… all LOVE songs.”

Unzipped: Super Deluxe Edition tracklisting:

Disc One: Unzipped… In The Studio: The Love Songs

“Love Is Blind”

“One of These Days” *

“All The Time In The World” *

“Wherever You May Go”

“Easier Said than Done” *

“Fare Thee Well” *

“Summer Rain”

“Forevermore”

“’Till The End Of Time”

Bonus Tracks

“Wherever You May Go” (Instrumental) Strings only *

“Love Is Blind” (Instrumental) Strings only *

Disc Two: Starkers In Tokyo

“Sailing Ships”

“Too Many Tears”

“The Deeper The Love”

“Love Ain’t No Stranger”

“Can’t Go On”

“Give Me All Your Love”

“Don’t Fade Away”

“Is This Love”

“Here I Go Again”

“Soldier Of Fortune”

Bonus Tracks

“Only My Soul” (Acapella) *

“Fool For Your Loving” (Excerpt) *

Disc Three: Snakeskin Boots: Starkers In Europe

Starkers In Warsaw (Poland, April 18, 1997):

Intro

“Sailing Ships”

“Too Many Tears”

“Here I Go Again”

Starkers In Stockholm (Sweden, December 2, 2006):

Intro

“Give Me All Your Love”

“Ain’t Gonna Cry No More”

“Only My Soul” (Acapella)

“All I Want Is You”

“Dog”

“Here I Go Again”

Starkers In Cologne (Germany, November 24, 2006):

Intro

“Give Me All Your Love”

“Ain’t Gonna Cry No More”

“All I Want Is You”

“Slow & Easy”

“Dog”

Starkers In Paris (France, November 30, 2006):

“Give Me All Your Love”

“Ain’t Gonna Cry No More”

“Northwinds” (Acapella)

“All I Want Is You”

“Dog”

“Blindman” (Acapella)

“Here I Go Again”

Disc Four: More Starkers

Promo Tour Rehearsals (2005):

“If You Want Me” *

“Give Me All Your Love” *

“Slow & Easy” *

“All I Want Is You” *

“Judgement Day” *

“Ain’t Gonna Cry No More” *

“Dog” *

Starkers In New York (New York City, April 10, 2008):

“Give Me All Of Your Love”

“Can You Hear The Wind Blow”

“All I Want All I Need”

“Lay Down Your Love”

“Fool For Your Loving”

“The Deeper The Love”

“Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City”

“Here I Go Again”

“WSTV Jams” Excerpts (2012):

“Easier Said Than Done” (1:34)

“Fare Thee Well”

“Love Will Set You Free”

“Mistreated”

“Slide It In”

“’Till the End of Time

“Shake My Tree”

“Made In Japan” Soundcheck Versions (2011):

“Good To Be Bad”

“Tell Me How”

Disc Five: Up Close & Personal

“Wherever You May Go” (Demo Version) *

“Surrender” *

“Ain’t No Doubt About My Girl” *

“Scat Man Blues” *

“Love’s A Crazy Game” *

“I Will Love You” *

“Oh Baby You’re The One” *

“So Long” (Acapella) *

“So Long” *

“It Would Be Nice” *

“Slide Thingy Blues” *

“Down To The River” *

“Feel Your Love Grow Stronger” *

“Blues Jam Riff” *

“Fun Lick Blues” *

“Don’t Wanna Change The World” *

“It’s So Hard” *

“River Song” (Early Version) *

“Let’s Have A Drink Before I Go” *

“Can You Ever Forgive Me” *

“So Much To Live For” *

“Another Lick While The Missus Is Busy In The Kitchen” *

“Just The Two Of Us (Together You And I)” *

“Oh S___ Blues” (featuring Jessica) *

“Seasons” *

DVD

Starkers In Tokyo (1997):

"Sailing Ships"

"Too Many Tears"

"The Deeper The Love"

"Can’t Go On"

"Is This Love"

"Give Me All Your Love"

"Here I Go Again"

"Soldier Of Fortune"

"Love Ain’t No Stranger"

"Don’t Fade Away"

"Only My Soul" (Acapella)

"Fool For Your Loving" (excerpt)

Starkers In New York (2008):

“Give Me All Of Your Love”

“Can You Hear The Wind Blow”

“All I Want All I Need”

“Lay Down Your Love”

“Fool For Your Loving”

“The Deeper The Love”

“Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City”

“Here I Go Again”

Starkers In Warsaw (Poland, April 18, 1997):

Intro

“Sailing Ships”

“Too Many Tears”

“Here I Go Again”

Starkers In Stockholm (Sweden, December 2, 2006):

Intro

“Give Me All Your Love

“Ain’t Gonna Cry No More”

“Only My Soul” (Acapella)

“All I Want Is You”

“Dog”

“Here I Go Again”

Starkers In Cologne (Germany, November 24, 2006):

“Give Me All Your Love”

“Ain’t Gonna Cry No More”

“All I Want Is You”

“Dog”

Starkers In Sofia (Bulgaria, November 24, 2015):

“Soldier Of Fortune”

Starkers In Paris 2 (France, June 4, 2009):

“Blindman”

Starkers In Wolverhampton (England, June 16, 2011):

“Fare Thee Well”

Starkers In Glasgow (Scotland, June 15, 2011)*:

“One Of These Days”

Bonus Features

- One-on-One with David Coverdale and Adrian Vandenberg discussing “Starkers”

- Poor Albert’s Last: Photographic Slideshow (featuring audio from “Sailing Ships”)

- Purplesnake’s “Forevermore” Video

- “Love Is Blind” Music Video

* previously unreleased