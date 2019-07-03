WHITESNAKE / WINGER Guitarist REB BEACH On Resurgence Of ‘80s Rock - “People Are Wanting To Hear That Good Time Music Again”

Whitesnake and Winger guitarist Reb Beach was a guest on the BREWtally Speaking Podcast and spoke about how there seems to be a resurgence of ‘80s rock music again as he speaks about the recent success of Whitesnake’s new album Flesh & Blood.

The 2019 Download Festival took place June 14th - 16th at Donington Park Circuit in England. Whitesnake's performance at the festival is set to air on the Sky Arts network on July 6th and 7th from 9 PM. Check out a short trailer below:

Whitesnake released their Flesh & Blood album on May 10th via Frontiers Music Srl.

"Hey You (You Make Me Rock)":

"Trouble Is Your Middle Name":

"Shut Up & Kiss Me" video:

"Shut Up & Kiss Me" video behind-the-scenes:

EPK (Electronic Press Kit):