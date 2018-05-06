WHO BROUGHT THE DOG Featuring THE NEW BLACK Guitarist And BraveWords Scribe Release Lyric Video For "In June"
May 6, 2018, 13 minutes ago
Who Brought The Dog, the solo project launched by The New Black guitarist Fabian "Fabs" Schwarz featuring BraveWords scribe Carl Begai and The New Black drummer Philipp Klinger, have posted a lyric video for the song "In June", taken from the forthcoming album Welcome To The Man Cave. They have issued the following update:
"And now for something a little different....
So far, Who Brought The Dog has presented songs about the darker side of life: that orange baboon in the White House, superficial people, screwed up relationships, racism and battling cancer. This time we give you 'In June', a song with a positive vibe. Call it a celebration of life, or a reminder than as fucked up as things may be in life there is, in fact, a light at the end of the tunnel.
'In June' features an upbeat groove and a huge singalong chorus, perfect for driving with the top down on the way to that summer barbecue..."
Check out the recently released song "Freakshow":
Who Brought The Dog have released two songs for free via Bandcamp. "I'm With The Banned" is an anti-bullying, anti-racism, anti-sexism, anti-Trump rant, "Three Days" is a cancer survivor song, lyrics written by Carl and Canadian rocker Bif Naked.
The download is free, but anyone interested in supporting Deutsche Krebshilfe / German Cancer Aid (www.krebshilfe.de) can make donations on Bandcamp. Please add the code AK 49006511 to your PayPal transaction.