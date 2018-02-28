WHO BROUGHT THE DOG Featuring THE NEW BLACK Guitarist And BraveWords Scribe Release Video For New Song "Mouth"

With four albums under his belt as a member of German rockers The New Black, guitarist Fabian "Fabs" Schwarz decided it was time to take a shot at releasing a solo album following a potentially life-changing event. As an experienced musician songwriting wasn't an issue, but Fabs was concerned about having strong lyrics and enlisted the help of Carl Begai, Canadian heavy metal journalist at BraveWords.com and long-time supporter of The New Black. This would be no cut / paste project, however; rather than trying to fit lyrics to existing music, Fabs chose to create music written around the lyrics with the idea that no matter how they inspired him it would be rock-based. The only rule was no lyrics about Vikings, dragons and being brothers of metal, and no thrash or black metal riffs, no death metal vocals.

The target was to write 10 songs for the album, dubbed Welcome To The Man Cave, and 11 were coughed up based on an unexpected chemistry between Fabs and Carl. What started as clear-cut rock album evolved to include elements of funk, jazz, blues and punk, and the final result defies being stamped as any one genre. As things developed Fabs decided he needed a solo project name, dubbing it Who Brought The Dog (if you're a nerd, you know where it came from). In addition, a drummer was required for live shows in the future as the songs were too strong to remain a studio work. The New Black's Philipp Klinger was welcomed aboard to fill the requirements of having a flesh-and-blood drummer on stage and at least one person in the line-up with a full head of hair.

Who Brought The Dog have released a new video for the song "Mouth". Check it out below.

Carl: "Here's a fun video for a serious song about the posers out there who live on big talk, big money, big make-up and empty words, with nothing useful to offer anyone. Dedicated to the Donald Trumps and Kylie Jenners of the world."

Fabs: "The video features the last appearance of my gorgeous white guitar, which was severely damaged in a bizarre gardening accident a couple weeks before the shoot. Her final act of awesome was to make a dream of mine come true by throwing a guitar like a real cool motherfucker."

Who Brought The Dog have released two songs for free via Bandcamp. "I'm With The Banned" is an anti-bullying, anti-racism, anti-sexism, anti-Trump rant, "Three Days" is a cancer survivor song, lyrics written by Carl and Canadian rocker Bif Naked.

The download is free, but anyone interested in supporting Deutsche Krebshilfe / German Cancer Aid (www.krebshilfe.de) can make donations on Bandcamp. Please add the code AK 49006511 to your PayPal transaction.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://whobroughtthedog.bandcamp.com/album/the-singles" href="http://whobroughtthedog.bandcamp.com/album/the-singles">The Singles by Who Brought The Dog</a>

Check out the full album teaser for Who Brought The Dog's forthcoming debut. The official Facebook page can be found here.