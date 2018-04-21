WHO BROUGHT THE DOG Featuring THE NEW BLACK Guitarist And BraveWords Scribe Streaming New Song "Freakshow"

Who Brought The Dog, the solo project launched by The New Black guitarist Fabian "Fabs" Schwarz featuring BraveWords scribe Carl Begai and The New Black drummer Philipp Klinger, are streaming a new song entitled "Freakshow". They have issued the following update:

"This is the big rock song complete with an infectious chorus and blazing guitar solo. Basically, Nickelback will wish they wrote it when they hear it. If anybody has Chad's number let us know....

Lyrically, 'Freakshow' takes a shot at the talent-free morons we see on television every week who sacrifice their self respect and integrity as entertainment industry puppets rather than doing any actual work to become famous. It's a cautionary tale told from the point of view of the Suit And Tie Guy who makes a living off the wannabe superstars that, as we all know, disappear when the cameras stop rolling."

Who Brought The Dog recently released a cover of the song "Eisbär" (German for polar bear). Fabs issued the following update:

"I know this song has been covered a million times before, but who cares. This is my version, with a little black metal twist. Love this song."

"Eisbär" is a 1980 "cult" favourite written by the Swiss Neue Deutsche Welle band Grauzone. It first appeared on the 1980 compilation album Swiss Wave - The Album. The shorter single version later appeared on the Grauzone album, Die Sunrise Tapes in 1998.

Who Brought The Dog have released two songs for free via Bandcamp. "I'm With The Banned" is an anti-bullying, anti-racism, anti-sexism, anti-Trump rant, "Three Days" is a cancer survivor song, lyrics written by Carl and Canadian rocker Bif Naked.

The download is free, but anyone interested in supporting Deutsche Krebshilfe / German Cancer Aid (www.krebshilfe.de) can make donations on Bandcamp. Please add the code AK 49006511 to your PayPal transaction.