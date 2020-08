WHO BROUGHT THE DOG - New Single / Video "Little Johnny Sunshine" Released

In 2018, The New Black guitarist Fabian "Fabs" Schwarz took a bold step out of his comfort zone by launching a solo project dubbed Who Brought The Dog in collaboration with BraveWords writer Carl Begai. With two albums under their belt, they have released a new single / video "Little Johnny Sunshine".

Carl: "A few of months ago a fellow Canucklehead by the name of Jeff Waters - he has a little thrash legend band called Annihilator - called out the beachgoing Legion Of Stupid in Florida for gathering in droves in spite of this little global pandemic we have going on. I was inspired by Jeff's rant, and the news footage that went with it, to write about that destructive mentality. All those thoughts in my head created a fucktard I call Little Johnny Sunshine. So it goes that Fabs worked his musical magic for our next Who Brought The Dog single."

The second Who Brought The Dog album, No World Order, features 10 songs that follow a similar path to the debut and expand on the Who Brought The Dog sound. Lyrically based in the world of real people and real situations - and in the case of "Who Brought The Dog", a shameless tribute to the project - the songs are based on a solid rock foundation with Fabs building on it in unexpected directions. Combining jazz-oriented grooves with Bollywood soundbytes ("When The World Stops Turning"), an AOR big band vibe ("Saviour To None"), or dance club beats gone rock ("Dark Side Mary"), these are just a few examples of the "no fear" attitude that makes Who Brought The Dog stand out in a cluttered music scene.

Heading into 2020, Who Brought The Dog will take things to the next level with official videos and more live shows. The songs earmarked to bring the Fabs' new music to the world - "Celebretard", "No World Order" and "The Music Man" - showcase various facets of his musical personality, from quirky fun, to straight ahead rock, to provocatively dark. No matter the respective musical direction of the 10 songs on the album, however, there is never a dull moment.

As cliché as it sounds, it's best to go into No World Order expecting the unexpected, which is what the world needs right now.

Tracklist:

"Who Brought The Dog"

"Choking On Your Halo"

"Dark Side Mary"

"No World Order"

"Celebretard"

"The Music Man"

"Saviour To None"

"Your Careless Spark"

"In Case You Missed It"

"When The World Stops Turning"

