WHO BROUGHT THE DOG Release Cover Of GRAUZONE Cult Classic "Eisbär"... With A Black Metal Twist

Who Brought The Dog, the solo project launched by The New Black guitarist Fabian "Fabs" Schwarz featuring BraveWords scribe Carl Begai and The New Black drummer Philipp Klinger, have released a cover of the song "Eisbär" (German for polar bear). Fabs has issued the following update:

"I know this song has been covered a million times before, but who cares. This is my version, with a little black metal twist. Love this song."

"Eisbär" is a 1980 "cult" favourite written by the Swiss Neue Deutsche Welle band Grauzone. It first appeared on the 1980 compilation album Swiss Wave - The Album. The shorter single version later appeared on the Grauzone album, Die Sunrise Tapes in 1998.

"Hey folks, check out the new Who Brought The Dog song 'Hidden And Hollow'. It’s about the slow destruction of a relationship.... and the 'blue pill' in the song is not Viagra! If you’re a nerd you’ll get the reference. Musically, this song has everything including choirs, tubular bells..... and a banjo. Seriously."

Who Brought The Dog have released two songs for free via Bandcamp. "I'm With The Banned" is an anti-bullying, anti-racism, anti-sexism, anti-Trump rant, "Three Days" is a cancer survivor song, lyrics written by Carl and Canadian rocker Bif Naked.

The download is free, but anyone interested in supporting Deutsche Krebshilfe / German Cancer Aid (www.krebshilfe.de) can make donations on Bandcamp. Please add the code AK 49006511 to your PayPal transaction.