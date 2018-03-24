WHO BROUGHT THE DOG Release Video For "Hidden And Hollow" - "This Song Has Everything Including Choirs, Tubular Bells... And A Banjo"

Who Brought The Dog, the solo project launched by The New Black guitarist Fabian "Fabs" Schwarz featuring BraveWords scribe Carl Begai and The New Black drummer Philipp Klinger, have issued the following update:

"Hey folks, check out the new Who Brought The Dog song 'Hidden And Hollow'. It’s about the slow destruction of a relationship.... and the 'blue pill' in the song is not Viagra! If you’re a nerd you’ll get the reference. Musically, this song has everything including choirs, tubular bells..... and a banjo. Seriously."

Who Brought The Dog have released two songs for free via Bandcamp. "I'm With The Banned" is an anti-bullying, anti-racism, anti-sexism, anti-Trump rant, "Three Days" is a cancer survivor song, lyrics written by Carl and Canadian rocker Bif Naked.

The download is free, but anyone interested in supporting Deutsche Krebshilfe / German Cancer Aid (www.krebshilfe.de) can make donations on Bandcamp. Please add the code AK 49006511 to your PayPal transaction.

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://whobroughtthedog.bandcamp.com/album/the-singles" href="http://whobroughtthedog.bandcamp.com/album/the-singles">The Singles by Who Brought The Dog</a>

Who Brought The Dog recently released a new video for the song "Mouth". Check it out below.

Carl: "Here's a fun video for a serious song about the posers out there who live on big talk, big money, big make-up and empty words, with nothing useful to offer anyone. Dedicated to the Donald Trumps and Kylie Jenners of the world."

Fabs: "The video features the last appearance of my gorgeous white guitar, which was severely damaged in a bizarre gardening accident a couple weeks before the shoot. Her final act of awesome was to make a dream of mine come true by throwing a guitar like a real cool motherfucker."