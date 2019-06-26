WHO BROUGHT THE DOG Sign With MDD Records; Second Album To Be Released In October 2019

Who Brought The Dog, the solo project launched by The New Black guitarist Fabian "Fabs" Schwarz (who played and sang everything) featuring BraveWords scribe Carl Begai (as the lyrical "genius") has issued the following update:

"We are happy to announce the wedding of MDD Records and Who Brought The Dog! Expect a new album in October this year. You might wonder that we sign with a heavy metal label, but aren't we here to break borders? Stay tuned for more..."

Who Brought The Dog released the debut album, Welcome To The Man Cave, in 2018. It is now available via most digital platforms. Go to this location to buy or stream it.

Fabs: "Here are all possible download / stream / purchase links for my new record. A thousand thanks to Carl, without whom it would not have been possible in this form; I would probably just be singing about Boba Fett again, or something. And also a huge thank to Philipp and Benjamin that will bring the thing 2019 to stage with me. Cool Shizzle!"

The tracklist is as follows:

"Mouth"

"Bad Guy"

"Freakshow"

"In June"

"Angel Of Doom"

"Three Days"

"Mother Gin"

"Watch You Fall"

"I'm With the Banned"

"Voices In My Head"

"Hidden And Hollow"

Who Brought The Dog released two songs for free earlier this year via Bandcamp. "I'm With The Banned" is an anti-bullying, anti-racism, anti-sexism, anti-Trump rant, "Three Days" is a cancer survivor song, lyrics written by Carl and Canadian rocker Bif Naked.